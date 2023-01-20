Kieran Read winds up the 'Honey Badger' with underarm mime in Black Clash

The former All Blacks skipper wound up Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins during the Black Clash between Team Cricket and Team Rugby.

Kieran Read regularly got his hands on the Bledisloe Cup, but still recognises a good chance to wind up an Australian rival with a pointed cricket reference.

The former All Blacks skipper mimed an underarm delivery to Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins during the Black Clash encounter.

Team Cricket beat Team Rugby by six runs in the friendly Christchurch match on Friday night.

Read was a standout performer in the annual light-entertainment match – held this year at Hagley Oval – with bat and ball, but Team Cricket got revenge from last year’s defeat.

READ MORE:

* Recap: Black Clash T20 - Team Cricket vs Team Rugby in Christchurch

* From the sticks to the city: Cricket fans make annual trip to T20 Black Clash

* Andrew Ellis, Joe Wheeler called in as Team Rugby injury replacements for Black Clash

* Daniel Vettori says 'We're pretty, pretty desperate for a win' in the T20 Black Clash



They now have three wins to Team Rugby’s two.

"All swing, not a lot of ding," Cummins said of his less-than-stellar batting skills as a wildcard player for Team Cricket.

“I tell you what though. These bastards are mad. That thing comes in a little too quick!"

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Kieran Read hits out for Team Rugby during the Black Clash at Hagley Oval.

Cummins, who played 15 tests for the Wallabies, enjoyed being one of the two Australian players (alongside test cricket coach Andrew McDonald) in the Twenty20 match.

“It's always good to have a bit of rivalry with these fellas.

“You Kiwis aren't that bad."

Read’s spin bowling helped put the brakes on Team Cricket’s progress batting first.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Another former All Blacks captain, Richie McCaw, drops a catch while representing Team Rugby.

Anton Devcich and Hamish Marshall set up Team Cricket’s 20-over tally of 198-9 with a century partnership for the first wicket.

But the former All Black No 8, who scored 84 from 55 balls in last year’s game, took 3-15 from three overs to limit their pursuit under lights.

He then made 73 from 44 balls in Team Rugby’s chase, showing the skills which saw him represent Northern Districts in age-group cricket before focusing on rugby.