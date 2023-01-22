Neil Wagner shines as Northern Brave beat Auckland Aces in Super Smash

Auckland captain Robbie O'Donnell produced an outstanding catch in his side's Super Smash game versus the Northern Brave.

At Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui: Northern Brave 172-5 (Joe Carter 76 not out from 41 balls, Tim Seifert 47 (31); Adi Ashok 2-36 from 4 overs) beat the Auckland Aces 135 all out in 19.5 overs (Kyle Jamieson 45no (36); Neil Wagner 3-26 (4), Scott Kuggeleijn 2-10 (4), Joe Walker 2-30 (4), Kristian Clarke 2-29 3.5)) by 37 runs.

Auckland Aces captain Robbie O’Donnell went from hero to literally zero as his side suffered another Super Smash defeat.

O’Donnell took a brilliant catch in the Northern Brave’s innings but made a golden duck in Auckland’s reply as they went down by 37 runs at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Sunday.

Black Caps test bowler Neil Wagner starred for the victors with 3-26, with his figures only suffering in his final over when the result was beyond doubt.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Northern Braves bowler Neil Wagner celebrates his dismissal of Auckland Aces captain Robbie O'Donnell in their Super Smash game at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The veteran left-armer, who is fighting for his test place ahead of the first test versus England at the same venue next month, set the tone with a wicket in his first over of Auckland’s chase for 173.

He was superbly supported by fellow new-ball bowler Scott Kuggeleijn, who was a constant threat with his pace and bounce in taking 2-10 from his full complement of overs.

O’Donnell flung himself to his right and plucked the ball out of the air with his right hand as it threatened to fly past him at short midwicket from Adi Ashok’s bowling to dismiss opposition skipper Jeet Raval when ND batted first.

But his innings consisted of just one delivery as he edged Wagner to wicketkeeper Tim Seifert.

The home side’s innings was based around a quick start, mostly due to 47 from 31 balls from opener Seifert, and then an outstanding 76 not out from only 41 deliveries from Joe Carter.

In between, Auckland’s spinner Ashok and Louis Delport (1-18 from four overs) kept the Brave well in check before Carter’s key knock.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Auckland Aces bowler Kyle Jamieson looked sharp in his second game since returning from injury.

Kyle Jamieson again looked sharp for the Aces in his second game back from a long injury layoff, backing up from Friday’s victory over Wellington.

The Black Caps seamer got swing and bounce with the new ball before ending with 1-26 from four overs and then top-scored for Auckland with an unbeaten 45 from 36 balls.

Big moment

The visitors weren’t in the chase after Wagner took wickets in successive balls in his second over to leave Auckland in ruins at 10-3.

Best with the bat

Carter was patient as Auckland’s spin duo were effective in the middle overs, but accelerated superbly through the latter stages.

The New Zealand A representative struck seven fours and three sixes and made runs to all parts of the oval with a fine show of skills and power hitting.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Joe Carter goes big for the Northern Brave in their Super Smash win over the Auckland Aces.

Best with the ball

Wagner reminded all he was far from a one-trick pony as he got swing with the new white ball.

He was on a hat-trick after dismissing the O’Donnell brothers with consecutive deliveries and was far too demanding in tandem with Kuggeleijn from the outset.

Big picture

Auckland are effectively out of the contest for the Super Smash playoffs with just two wins from eight games, but Northern’s win has kept them in the hunt in a mid-table spot on the six-team ladder.