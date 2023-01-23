Watch: Wellington's Nathan Smith hits stumps but concedes four in agonising loss to Canterbury

At Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Firebirds 148 from 19.2 overs (Tom Blundell 70 from 49; Will O’Rourke 3-29 from 3.2 overs, Zak Foulkes 2-25 from 4, Angus McKenzie 2-25 from 4) lost to Canterbury Kings 152-5 from 19.5 (Cam Fletcher 55 not out off 38, Zak Foulkes 32 off 26; Michael Snedden 2-22) by five wickets.

Wellington Firebirds bowler Nathan Smith has an overwhelming case for being the unluckiest bowler in the men’s Super Smash competition.

Tasked with bowling the final over against the Canterbury Kings in a cliffhanger at the Basin Reserve on Monday, Smith and his teammates couldn’t believe their eyes when he hit leg stump with a yorker, only for the ball to glance off the timber and streak to the rope with the bails still in place.

The fortunate batter, Zak Foulkes, was runout the next ball with the scores tied, before Canterbury keeper Cam Fletcher (55 not out) struck the winning runs with a ball and five wickets in the bag.

Having scored the six runs required off the final over to chase down Wellington’s below-par 148, Canterbury leapfrogged Wellington into third on the ultra-tight ladder.

Wellington won’t just rue their rotten luck in the final over, or the fact they didn’t bat their 20 overs. Returning Black Cap Tom Blundell also missed a golden chance to stump Fletcher early in his innings.

Fletcher made the hosts pay, highlighted by hitting Ollie Newton for 16 of the 20 runs he conceded in a chase-changing 17th over.

The Kings’ keeper put on 71 with young all-rounder Foulkes (32 off 22), who shuffled across his stumps and attempted to paddle the delivery which clipped his leg stump.

While Blundell’s missed stumping was costly, Wellington wouldn’t have gone close in the match had it not been for his superb 70 from 49 after his side was sent in.

After all, the rest of the top four were all caught by Leo Carter at first slip as they crashed to 18-3 after 3 overs, and the Firebirds were soon 40-4 when Todd Astle trapped Troy Johnson lbw with a peach of a wrong’un.

Blundell did perhaps have some luck on his way, surviving a confident caught behind appeal when he had just 18 runs to his name.

The Kings were adamant he’d got wood on the Ed Nuttall delivery, only for the umpire to disagree and Blundell to kick on and score 70 on a track most batters had trouble getting started on.

The big moment

The good news for Smith is he’s surely not going to have a worse bit of luck the rest of his career. How on earth the right bail wasn’t removed when his yorker hit Foulkes’ leg stump is something he’ll no doubt ask himself again and again.

Best with the bat

As good as Fletcher was in Canterbury’s chase, Blundell made it look like he was playing on a different surface to everyone else. In his first match for the Firebirds this season, the 32-year-old struck seven fours and a six during his 49-ball 70.

Best with the ball

Foulkes. The young swing bowler continues to give top-order batters all sorts of problems with his ability to swing the ball. He edged out both Nick Kelly and Rachin Ravindra cheaply with cracking deliveries.

The big picture

Canterbury needed that win, one which propels them past Wellington into all-important third. To think the Firebirds would have gone atop the ladder had they won the match. Just four points separate first-placed Central and fifth-placed Northern Brave.