The Podium: England captain Ben Stokes a new leader under Brendon McCullum’s guidance, says mum

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has changed under the coaching of fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum says his biggest fan, mum Deb Stokes.

The English arrived in New Zealand this week after being delayed in Dubai because of flooding in Auckland. The side is currently “team building” in the South Island ahead of their first warm up game in Hamilton next Wednesday.

While Deb Stokes, who is based in Christchurch, hasn’t seen her son Ben since last year, she’s seen positive changes in him after former Black Caps skipper McCullum has taken over as test coach, she told The Podium podcast.

“He has developed more personal skills. He’s always been very skilled at the game but his man-management and his ability to bring people together has been really good to see. He always had it in him I feel but he just needed some guidance to bring it all together,” she said.

SUPPLIED Deb Stokes is the mother of New Zealand born England cricketer Ben Stokes.

“Obviously Brendon and Ben get on really well. I think ‘they are both Kiwis so they have to get on well’!”

She thinks that “Kiwi connection” does play a part in her son’s growth and success ahead of the two-test series against the Black Caps, starting on February 16.

“Both are from Aotearoa, both made huge steps in cricket in their own careers individually and [Ben] said to me ‘we just clicked, mum’. That’s what it was,” she said.

“They are singing off the same song sheet which is the most important thing. Perception is everything in this because you can tell what a close relationship – personally and professionally – they have. That has worked really, really well and long may it last.”

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Ben Stokes’ (pictured) mum Deb is looking forward to seeing her son in action while in New Zealand.

Stokes also applauds her son’s authenticity after he stepped away from the game briefly in 2021 to focus on his mental health and well-being. He was one of several high profile sports people to do so, including White Ferns Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine, tennis star Naomi Osaka and gymnast Simone Biles.

Stokes said that break has helped her son immensely.

“One of my proudest moments is when Ben took time out and how open and honest he was because it was always going to be a public thing. I was so incredibly, incredibly proud of how he handled that time,” she said.

“He made some very good decisions about his well-being, and it’s paid off. Look where he is now.”

She’ll be in the crowd at the Basin Reserve test starting on February 24, “fence sitting”. She wants both her son and the Black Caps to do well. While she’s not an official member of England supporters’ club The Barmy Army, she’s joining forces with them to fundraise for Victim Support – an organisation important to her. Fundraising events will be happening at both tests in Tauranga and Wellington.

“While there is only a short tour, we hope we get some good dollars in the coffers. [Victim Support] do an amazing job, and they are amazing people. Highlighting this, sometimes it's who you know… so we’ve got some lovely things going on.”