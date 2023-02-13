Sodden at Seddon (and everywhere) in this New Zealand 'summer' of cricket

The sight of groundstaff clearing water has been an all-to-familiar one in this summer of cricket.

ANALYSIS: The ugliest half century of the season has been raised; it’s not worth even a ripple of applause.

That’s because 50 games with rain is not something anyone wants to celebrate, yet it’s a milestone reached in this domestic and international ‘summer’ of cricket in New Zealand.

Welcome to the 2022/23 season, where a La Niña weather system and all its hot mess enjoys plenty of the limelight, and makes groundsmen’s lives hell.

READ MORE:

* Australia awarded controversial catch in T20 World Cup win over White Ferns

* Mitchell Santner stars again, Brave win successive men's Super Smash titles over Kings

* When Jimmy Anderson played for Auckland and kick-started his England test career



Game day is either the best or worst day for a curator. Should the weather gods play ball, it’s a time to largely put the feet up and play spectator as the players go to work on the masterpiece in the middle. However, should rain be around, the job turns tedious, as covers and clean-ups take priority.

The devastating Auckland floods and associated landslides and record rainfall around the North Island have only topped off what had already been a hugely unsettled season to date.

Then no sooner had some sunny days returned up north, than tropical cyclone Gabrielle turns up, just as the Black Caps prepare to open their test series against England in Mt Maunganui on Thursday.

Stuff has crunched the numbers to see clearly now, even if the rain has not gone, just what the effects have already been on the Kiwi summer game.

Bruce Lim/PHOTOSPORT The picture says it all as Seddon Park turf manager Karl Johnson, right, deals with yet more rain during this sodden summer.

2022/23 season to date

138 total games

10 abandoned (7.25%) + 12 no-results (8.70%) = 22 total washouts (15.94%)

+ 30 others with some rain during (21.74%)

= 52 total rain-hit games (37.68%)

It’s more than a third of all domestic and international matches where rain has had some sort of say so far this season.

That’s through the Plunket Shield, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Ford Trophy and Super Smash, as well as the Black Caps’ T20 tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh, their limited-overs series against India and the White Ferns’ series against Bangladesh.

Ironically, despite that Black Caps tri-series coming in early-mid October, it was completely non-rain-affected, across a good Christchurch week, before the debacle against India in November which saw one T20 abandoned without a ball bowled, and two of the ODIs rained off.

Add to that, two of the White Ferns’ ODIs in December being no-results as well, and it made for a record rain-out calendar year in New Zealand in 2022.

For a cricket public already starved of international action, there will be plenty of fingers crossed that the upcoming tours by the England and Sri Lanka men’s sides can be played in much better climes.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

2021/22 season

196 total games

19 abandoned (9.69%) + 6 no-results (3.06%) = 25 total washouts (12.76%)

+ 32 others with some rain during (16.33%)

= 57 total rain-hit games (29.08%)

For comparison, here’s how last season stacked up as a whole.

This was made up of 151 domestic games, and 45 internationals, including the Women’s 50-over World Cup.

Interestingly, there were only six no-results through the entire summer (compared to 12 already this season), however there were 19 games (to 10 so far this season) abandoned without a toss even taking place.

Much of that was down to a few particularly bad weekends, though (one in November, two in February), whereas this summer the rain has been a more consistent factor.

Take the Super Smash through December-January and which concluded at the weekend. Last season, of the 66 games (men’s and women’s matches are played as doubleheaders at the same venue) just one ended in a no-result, with one other a completed shortened match.

This time around, five of the T20s were abandoned, two called off part-way through, two turned into shortened games, and two others also featured rain during the contests.

Sodden at Seddon

Aside from Auckland’s obvious issues – firstly with Colin Maiden Park having four games rescheduled due to excessive rain in November – and then with Eden Park being underwater a fortnight back, there is one ground in particular which has had quite the unhappy season.

Hamilton might have escaped much of the real wild weather, but Seddon Park has been like a magnet to the rain when cricket games have been scheduled.

No ground has had more games called off for rain than it, over both the last two seasons.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Seddon Park has been like a magnet to the bad weather this season.

Last summer the picturesque park hosted 26 domestic/international matches, for three abandonments, three no-results, two shortened games and another where rain also arrived.

Now this season it’s staged 12 fixtures, for a shocking two abandonments and five no-results (including both Black Caps and White Ferns ODIs), with rain also shortening a game as well as featuring in another. That’s a 75% hit-rate.

And, as if just for a laugh, out of the blue sky last week also happened to pop out the briefest of showers during the England v NZ XI two-day game, which could only have had turf manager Karl Johnson further shaking his head at this sodden season.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and this is way and above worse than I’ve ever experienced it,” he says.

“Every game we’ve had has been affected in some way by the weather.

“I don’t have much hair left, but I’ve lost what I did have left.

“It’s been an incredible summer. I can’t even call it a summer.”

Bruce Lim/PHOTOSPORT “I can’t even call it a summer,” says Seddon Park turf manager Karl Johnson.

Johnson points out it’s not just the game days which the rain has been ruining, either. It’s preparation which gets affected, too, which includes work on not only the main block, but also the practice wickets out the back.

Added to that is keeping up with the lush stuff on an embankment which at this time would normally have all blades burnt, and Johnson’s staff often haven’t even been able to leave for lunch breaks this season, such is how quickly they may be needed back and covering their prized pitches.

“The weather dictates everything we do,” he says. “Quite often I talk about cooking a roast, and you actually need an oven to do that, and we haven’t had an oven this summer. So it’s been real tough.

“You’ve seen a lot of us on TV, pushing squeegees and pulling covers on and off, and when you see more of us than you do cricketers, that’s not a great thing.

“The weather patterns coming through have been so difficult, because they’re changing so quickly and one day it looks like it’s going to rain all day and you get no rain.

“If I had a dollar for every time I was asked what the weather was going to do, I might not be preparing pitches at Seddon Park, I might be feet up in Hawaii somewhere.”

Like last summer, the Black Caps will host matches through the opening week of April, and Johnson says while night cricket post-daylight saving is tricky because of dew, that time of year in Hamilton is often still very good for day cricket, and perhaps it might actually become a more settled window to play in.

“Very difficult to predict,” he says of what the future seasons could look like from a weather point of view, “but maybe we’ve got to be smarter in how we play our games and get cricket started, because this could become the normal.”