How the Kiwi connection of Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes set England free

The smaller the population of the country, the more grounded and down to earth their cricketers. It's an observation born of personal experience, but one that may come as no surprise: in New Zealand and the islands of the Caribbean, for example, first-class cricketers have never been distant gods but working parts of close-knit communities, visible each day to talk to and learn from. Nothing special, in other words.

It was in Waterloo Street, South Dunedin, in an area known as “The Flat” – a large plain originally that was badly drained and marshy and became home to mainly blue-collar workers – that Brendon McCullum's earliest experiences of sport were born, in the small yard that backed on to the family's weatherboard and corrugated iron-roof house. After that at Albion, the local cricket club, about 2km down the road.

Otago's sportsmen were all around. There was Stu McCullum, Brendon's father, who played 75 first-class matches for Otago, in between life on the road as a sales rep. Eion Willis, father of McCullum's schoolfriend Joe, played hooker for Otago. John Cushen, the deputy principal of McCullum's school, King's High, was a former fast bowler for the province, while the posh school up the hill, Otago Boys', boasted Billy Ibadulla as coach, who played four tests for Pakistan and 417 first-class matches for a variety of teams.

SPARK SPORT New Zealand suffered a seven-wicket loss at Headingley as England won the three-test series 3-0.

Against the remote cricket grounds, freezing winds whipped all the way from Chile, according to McCullum family folklore. With the weather and rugby's pre-eminence to challenge, Otago bred optimists for cricketers, a key element of McCullum's character. “In Dunedin, if you were a cricketer, you had to be an optimist,” McCullum has written, remembering a childhood of opening the curtains and praying, often in vain, for sunshine.

There were other ways in which the city of Dunedin and state of Otago influenced McCullum's attitude to cricket, not least the realisation of how the provincial team under Mike Hesson played with a more refreshing and engaging attitude than the national team, for much of McCullum's early years. It was Hesson who persuaded McCullum back to Otago for a second spell, although the McCullum family have made their base on the North Island, halfway driving east to west between Hamilton and Tauranga, the venues for England's warm-up match (starting on Wednesday) and first test.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Coach Mike Hesson and captain Brendon McCullum during the 2015 series in England.

Of Hesson's Otago team, McCullum said: “He'd put together a squad of players who loved their cricket, wanted to play, and were always up for a scrap. Sounds basic, and it was, but surprisingly those elements are not always present in professional cricketers. With Otago guys, cricket wasn't the be-all and end-all of their lives, but on the field cricket was the be-all and end-all of their day.” That last line is not a bad philosophy by which to play the game, something McCullum has tried to instil in England's players since taking over as test head coach.

About 360km north, in Christchurch, Ben Stokes spent his formative years, 10 of them before moving, briefly, to Wellington and thence to England. Sydenham Cricket Club was where the game grabbed him, a local club that he returned to occasionally during more recent sojourns to look after Ged, in his father's late, cancer-ridden years.

Stokes spent his early years traipsing around after his rugby league-playing dad, and so, like McCullum, was totally at ease around top-class sportsmen, the idea of top-level sport totally natural and normal. In Firestarter, his first book, Stokes writes that when his dad became New Zealand's rugby league coach, the team's changing room “became a second home for me. I was totally comfortable in that environment. Never starstruck.”

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Under captain Ben Stokes, England’s test side has embarked on a remarkable run of success.

Nothing influenced him more than his father's character and attitude to sport. “Aggression is an essential ingredient of my style. There is no doubt that I've inherited that from my dad – the desire to defeat the opposition no matter what, striving never to let others get one over you. He epitomised that,” Stokes said.

Sam Mendes, who co-produced the Amazon Prime documentary on Stokes released last year, told me: “From the very start I thought, ‘Here is a man who plays cricket like rugby league... he bowls until it hurts...’ His great bowling spells are about physical endurance. Unless it hurts, it doesn't exist.”

All cricketers are products of their environment to a greater or lesser degree, and clearly with these formative Kiwi influences so strong on England's new leadership team, it is no surprise that these traits are being passed on: grounded, earthy, no-nonsense leaders driving the team in a particular direction.

Almost 40 years ago, during a home series in 1986, when Graham Gooch disparaged the New Zealand bowling attack, bar Richard Hadlee, as comparable to that of the Ilford 2nd XI, the thought that New Zealand could come to have such a profound impact on English cricket would have been far-fetched.

You could go all the way back to 1999, when defeat by New Zealand completed a slump to the bottom of the world rankings, for the start of that narrative. Soon after, central contracts were introduced and a two-divisional County Championship, both of which were prime reasons for the gradual improvement of England's test cricket. Ironically, it was because New Zealand were so little thought of then that such an impact after a home defeat was possible.

But by the time 2015 came around, which was the point at which England began to think seriously about one-day cricket, New Zealand themselves had been transformed into a team who were highly regarded under McCullum. The thrashing New Zealand handed out in Wellington in the 2015 World Cup was a watershed moment as far as England's one-day cricket was concerned.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Brendon McCullum hammers another to the boundary against England in Wellington in 2015.

Eoin Morgan, a newbie white-ball captain at that stage, told himself after that shattering defeat in Wellington that if he held on to his job after the World Cup, he would captain a team in New Zealand's image. He was as good as his word. New Zealand were the first ODI opponents after that tournament, and that series, which England won 3-2, was full of barnstorming cricket from both teams and a sensational watch, and it began the journey to the 2019 World Cup.

Morgan and McCullum, opposing captains then, had become firm friends in the Indian Premier League at Kolkata Knight Riders, when they were paired in the 2012 edition. “We just hit it off,” McCullum said subsequently. “We like racing, we like beer, we like golf, we like playing free-spirited cricket, we are very similar people.” McCullum duly performed the master of ceremonies role at Morgan's wedding in Somerset in 2018 and the two are collaborating in a joint venture in the summer, bringing together a cricket-themed festival in Chiswick in July.

The 2015 test series against New Zealand was also when Stokes re-established himself in the team, having missed the World Cup. In that first test at Lord's, with Paul Farbrace standing in as caretaker for Trevor Bayliss, Stokes was given the fulcrum position as the all-rounder, batting at No 6. He scored 92 in the first innings and a blistering 101 (off 92 balls) in the second. He has never looked back.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Captain Ben Stokes and England arrive for their two-test series in New Zealand.

Since that point the competition between the two teams has been fascinating. Since the beginning of 2015, they have played each other 35 times, with England winning 18 of the encounters, and it has become one of the most anticipated rivalries in the sport. Think of the contests in that time: the World Cup Super Over in 2019; the T20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi, and last year’s test series which began the ‘Bazball’ revolution. The days of watching drab cricket between two drab sides have gone.

Helmed by a New Zealand-born captain, coached by a New Zealander, with key transformations in test and ODI cricket prompted by defeats at the hands of New Zealand, the impact of New Zealand on English cricket in the past 20 years cannot be underestimated. Only one thing remains, and that is to take a leaf out of the way New Zealand have thought about the administration of their game.

A review in 2012 advised a change to the existing (already excellent) governance of New Zealand Cricket partly to ensure that the board had enough cricket-specific knowledge. There are now three former internationals who sit as directors (Martin Snedden, Rebecca Rolls and Roger Twose), as well as the president (Lesley Murdoch), also a former international cricketer. Just a thought.

COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON