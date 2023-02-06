Canterbury Kings secure Super Smash grand final berth after beating Otago Volts

At University of Otago Oval, Dunedin: Otago Volts 166-8 off 20 (Jake Gibson 75*, Dean Foxcroft 46; Todd Astle 3-24, Will O’Rourke 2-17) lost to the Canterbury Kings 167-2 off 16.5 (Ken McClure 68, Chad Bowes 52, Leo Carter 29*) by 8 wickets.

The Canterbury Kings have rolled over the Otago Volts to snare top spot in the Super Smash standings and a berth in the final on Saturday.

Otago, who had held pole position heading into the final regular season match in Dunedin on Monday, will host the Northern Brave in the 2 v 3 elimination final on Thursday.

Canterbury, by virtue of a crushing eight-wicket win, leapt from third to first to earn a final at home in Christchurch on Saturday.

While it will be their third successive Super Smash final, they still only have one title to their name after winning the first edition in 2005/06.

The Volts made a super start, rocketing to 69-1 in seven overs, but the match turned on its head when they lost 5-19 in the space of 27 balls as veteran legspinner Todd Astle (3-24) was at his best for the visitors.

In-form opener Jake Gibson dragged the Volts through to 166-8 on the back of an unbeaten 75 but on a good University of Otago Oval track that was always a sub-par score.

And when Chad Bowes and Ken McClure got going at the top of the order, scoring 71 off the first six overs, it was essentially game over.

Bowes hammered 52 off 32 balls while McClure hit 68 off 42 before Leo Carter and skipper Cole McConchie finished it off with a whopping 19 balls to spare.

Big moment

The introduction of Astle in the eighth over, when he got the key wicket of Dean Foxcroft and then Max Chu, turned the Volts’ innings and ultimately the match.

Best with the bat

He’s been playing second fiddle to Bowes a bit but McClure was the star of the show for the Kings in this one, generating a rapid early strike rate and continuing that momentum through his innings of 68.

Best with the ball

Hard to go past Astle who bowled with good control, good pace and got some turn both ways to be a real handful for the Volts, turning the game with his three wickets and miserly RPO through the middle.

Big picture

Huge win for the Kings who get to put their feet up and watch the elimination final between Otago and Northern and then host the winner in the final on Saturday.