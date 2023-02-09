Big-hitting Northern Brave set up finals rematch with Canterbury Kings

At University Oval, Dunedin: Northern Brave 199-4 from 18 overs (Katene Clarke 73 from 39, Brett Hampton 44 from 23, Tim Seifert 42 from 23; Matt Bacon 2-43 off 4) beat Otago Volts 160-9 from 15 overs (Josh Finnie 43 from 22, Dean Foxcroft 39 from 16; Neil Wagner 3-30) by 16 runs (DLS method).

On to Christchurch the reigning champion Northern Brave go for a tilt at back-to-back Super Smash titles.

The Brave beat the Otago Volts by 16 runs in a rain-shortened qualifier in Dunedin on Thursday to propel themselves into Saturday’s final against the Canterbury Kings at Hagley Oval.

Whether they will have returning Black Cap Mitchell Santner for the decider is unclear, after he left the field with a bruised thumb late in the match.

Regardless, having snuck in the back door of the playoffs, they’ll go into it a dangerous and confident team, one which sucker-punched the Volts with a brutal display of hitting at the University Oval.

Including two maximums from Santner, the Brave plundered 11 sixes and 16 fours on their way to 199-4 in the 18 overs they faced after being sent in.

Initially revised to 205 from 18 overs after multiple rain stoppages, a further shower between innings left the Volts needing 177 in 15 overs to win.

Stung by losing captain and opener Hamish Rutherford to a back complaint shortly before the toss, the Volts gave it a decent shot but ultimately fell short of mowing down the imposing target, one boosted by a sloppy display in the field by the hosts.

They were on the back foot from ball one, which Katene Clarke crushed through the covers in an ominous sign of things to come.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Northern Brave’s Brett Hampton hit a quick-fire 44 against Otago in Dunedin on Thursday.

Clarke led the way with the bat for the visitors, whacking six fours and five sixes on his way to a career-high 73 from just 39 balls, before he was superbly caught by a leaping Dale Phillips in the deep.

He and Tim Seifert (42 from 23) put on 105 for the first wicket in just 8.2 overs, before Brett Hampton (44 from 23) was promoted to No 3 and continued to inflict misery on the hosts’ bowlers.

If returning Black Cap Jacob Duffy figured a Super Smash match at his home ground would bring a reprieve from the punishment he took in India recently, he couldn’t have been more wrong.

The most expensive of the Volts’ bowlers, Duffy leaked 50 runs from his four overs, which included five wides and three sixes.

But he wasn't the only Black Cap to take some serious tap. Carted for 22 runs in his second over, Santner conceded 33 from his two overs, with Josh Finnie taking a particular liking to him before he hurt his thumb attempting to take a return catch.

Finnie’s big hitting left the Volts needing 63 from 30 to win, and later 23 from six, a task which proved out of reach.

The big moment

Dean Foxcroft was giving the Volts more than a sniff while he was in the middle. So, having clobbered 39 from 16 to power the Volts to 75-2 in six overs, his dismissal was key. The fact he skied a short Joe Walker delivery to Santner at long-off will sting.

Best with the bat

To think Katene Clarke, who was all class at the top of the order, had just one T20 half-ton to his name before he struck a career-high 73 to lead his side’s charge to the decider.

Best with the ball

Former Volt Neil Wagner, one of a couple of Brave players to exuberantly celebrate scalps, took two key wickets at the top, before coming back on and dismissing the dangerous Ben Lockrose at the death. On a day bowlers took some serious tap, his 3-30 was exceptional, as was Brave spinner Tim Pringle’s 2-19 from 3.

The big picture

Rematch time. A year after the Brave wiped the floor with Canterbury in Hamilton in the decider, they’ll get another shot at the Kings. Only this time they’ll have to triumph at Hagley Oval, where the red and blacks beat them comfortably last month.