'Interesting': India's Ravindra Jadeja faces questions over suspicious behaviour while handling ball

Ravindra Jadeja, the India spinner, was facing questions on Thursday (Friday NZT) about whether he applied a foreign substance to his finger while helping to bowl out Australia.

India are in charge of the first test of a four-match series after dismissing Australia for 177 – with Jadeja taking five for 47 on his return to the side – then reaching stumps on 77 for one.

But an incident involving Jadeja and seamer Mohammed Siraj caught the attention of former Australia captain Tim Paine and former England captain Michael Vaughan.

READ MORE:

* The end of an era: The rise and fall of the Tim Paine captaincy

* Phoenix footballer Tim Payne mistakenly targeted by Indian cricket fans

* 'Conspiracy theories': Steve Smith defended over shadow-batting furore



Video footage shows Jadeja preparing to bowl his 16th over, with Australia 120-5, and appearing to wipe a soft substance from Siraj’s hand and onto to his left index finger, the key digit for bowling left-arm orthodox.

After seeing the footage of Twitter, Paine replied “interesting”. Vaughan said: “What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this”.

Vikrant Gupta, a journalist, reported that the Indian camp said Jadeja was applying “pain-relieving ointment for sore fingers”.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Steve Smith on day one in Nagpur.

By then, Jadeja had already picked up three wickets, including the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

Australia found themselves 2-2 early, with openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner departing. The remaining wickets all fell to spin, with Ravi Ashwin’s three-wicket haul including his 450th test wicket. He is the second Indian, after Anil Kumble, to reach that milestone.

By stumps, Ashwin was in as a high-class nightwatchman (he has five test centuries). Australia may rue dropping Travis Head, the in-form batter who is considered a weaker play of spin than Matt Renshaw (who made a golden duck) and Peter Handscomb.

Rafiq Maqbool/AP Australia's Steve Smith walks back after losing his wicket during the first day of the test in Nagpur.

The series began in controversial circumstances when sections of the Australian media accused India of “pitch-doctoring” after the groundstaff appeared to have dried the pitch out more on one side.

India's top order is entirely right-handed, whereas Australia have four left-handers in their usual top seven (including Head).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has been contacted for a response.