Ravichandran Ashwin, India send Australia crashing to embarrassing 3-day defeat

Spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 31st five-wicket haul and sent Australia crashing to an embarrassing three-day defeat in the first test against India in Nagpur on Saturday.

Ashwin had 5-37 in 12 overs as India won by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Australia were bowled out for 91 in 32.3 overs in just over a single session after lunch on day three, their lowest total ever in India. Steve Smith top-scored with 25 not out, facing 51 deliveries.

Only three other batsmen reached double figures. Ravindra Jadeja picked up 2-27, while Axar Patel finished with 1-6.

Trailing by 223 runs, Australia got off to a shocking start before the entire innings collapsed.

Ashwin partnered Mohammed Shami with the new ball and struck immediately. Usman Khawaja (5) was caught at slip going for an expansive cover drive. David Warner (10) survived a dropped catch at slip, but was trapped lbw soon after.

In between, Jadeja trapped Marnus Labuschagne (17) lbw. Two overs later, Ashwin did the same to Matt Renshaw (2) as Australia collapsed to 42-4 in 15.2 overs.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Marnus Labuschagne of Australia is dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja of India during day three.

Smith provided some resistance from one end, but Ashwin was unstoppable. Peter Handscomb (6) was out next, also lbw. Australia were down to 52-5 in 17.2 overs.

Alex Carey (10) tried to reverse sweep his way out of trouble but inevitably fell to Ashwin, out lbw again, as the off-spinner completed his five-wicket haul.

Ashwin went out of the attack but Australia’s downfall didn’t end. Pat Cummins (1) was caught behind off Jadeja, while Todd Murphy (2) was caught off Patel to make it 75-8.

SKY SPORT India skittle Australia for just 177 on day one of the first test in Nagpur.

Shami (2-13) bowled Nathan Lyon (8) to delay tea by another 30 minutes. Jadeja did bowl Smith off a no ball and so the match continued for another seven deliveries.

Scott Boland (0) was out lbw to Shami to end the Australian misery.