David Warner faces axe as Australia mull three spinners for second India test

Australian opener David Warner’s struggles with the bat continued in their embarrassing loss to India.

Australia may replace David Warner with Travis Head at the top of the order as they consider changes among the wreckage of an innings first test defeat in Nagpur.

Queensland left arm finger spinner Matt Kuhnemann is also a chance to play his first test after being summoned to India as a replacement for reserve leg-spinner Mitch Swepson, who is returning home for the birth of his child.

Kuhnemann, 26, would be a shock selection but he is being considered as a potential third spinner if Cameron Green is fit and the pitch for the second Test in Delhi also aids spinners, as expected.

READ MORE:

* Ravichandran Ashwin, India send Australia crashing to embarrassing 3-day defeat

* Match referee questions Indian spinner over mystery substance amid ball tampering row

* 'Interesting': India's Ravindra Jadeja faces questions over suspicious behaviour while handling ball



A shock axing for the first test, Head has been discussed as a possible opening batsman in the subcontinent, where he has struggled in the middle order on previous tours.

Sources close to the Australian team, who spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on the condition of anonymity, confirmed those discussions were continuing after Warner’s double failure in the first test. Australia lost by an innings and 132 runs inside three days after being bowled out for just 91 in their second innings on Saturday, their lowest score on Indian soil.

Most Australian batsmen were completely bamboozled by exceptional Indian spinners Ravi Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja, who claimed 15 of the 20 wickets between them on a helpful surface.

Sky Sport Spin bowler Todd Murphy removed Virat Kohli amid a five-wicket bag in the first test against India.

It was the way that Warner failed which has raised most concerns, playing late on a ball from Mohammed Shami to lose his off stump for one, 13 balls into the test, then rooted to the crease in the second innings before being trapped lbw for 10 from 41 balls by Ashwin.

However, former Australian captain Mark Taylor believes Warner should remain at the top of the Australian order for at least one more test.

“David’s been around long enough, and I know he’s had plenty of opportunities [but] I think you’ve got to give him at least the next test match to get it right,” Taylor told Wide World of Sports.

“As Warner and Usman Khawaja found out today, they bat at the top of the order and faced Ravi Ashwin with the new ball, and then four overs later got Ravi Jadeja.

“So it doesn’t really matter where you bat; you’re going to face the same stuff. So I would be sticking with the top two at the moment.”

Jono Searle/Getty Images Queensland left-arm finger spinner Matt Kuhnemann could be a shock inclusion for the second test.

Warner had a cluttered, and topsy-turvy, home season with some beacons amid the gloom. He had a top score of just 25 in four T20 World Cup innings as Australia bombed out of the tournament at home, then made 86 and 106 in a three-match one-day series against an England side still celebrating their T20 World Cup win.

Around those white ball moments, the dynamic left-hander had gone 20 test innings with just one half-century before scoring an epic double hundred in Melbourne’s Boxing Day test against South Africa.

That appeared to be a career-saving innings, but it remains the only time he has made it to 50 in 14 test innings going back to the Sri Lankan tour last June.

In six Big Bash innings for the Sydney Thunder after the test summer, Warner made it past 26 once, with a top score of 36 not out.

While Head was left out because his poor record on the subcontinent, averaging 21 in seven tests, there is a belief amid Australia’s cricket hierarchy that his explosive batting would be best suited against pace and the harder new ball on flatter Indian wickets. This would give the left-hander more chance of establishing his innings rather than coming in against spin.

Given the dominance of spin bowling in the first test, Australia are considering fielding a third spin bowler and using Green as a pace bowler, if he is fit.

Kuhnemann is considered a chance ahead of current tourist and fellow left arm spinner Ashton Agar because of a tendency to fire the ball into the ball into the pitch more regularly, gaining sharper turn.

Kuhnemann has played just 12 first class matches, claiming 32 wickets at an average of 34, but impressed as an injury fill-in during the June tour of Sri Lanka, claiming six wickets in four one-day matches at an average of 32 and economy rate of five an over.

All-rounder Green could open bowling with captain Pat Cummins and bat in his usual place at No.6, probably replacing Matt Renshaw in the line-up.

Green is recovering from a broken finger and is still doubtful for the second test, as are Josh Hazlewood (Achilles) and Mitchell Starc (middle finger).