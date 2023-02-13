Next challenge in the Brendon McCullum era? Finding a cure for England's day-night ills

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

Mike Atherton is a former England cricket captain

Cyclone Gabrielle permitting – Mount Maunganui was wreathed in low cloud and driving rain early on Monday, with the forecast of far worse to come – England will play their seventh day-night test match this week (Thursday 2pm start). The players prepared for the trip across the country by barbecuing at Brendon McCullum's house near Matamata, but soon enough they will have to turn their attentions to a format that has confounded them so far.

Since winning their inaugural day-night test, a pitifully bleak affair six years ago in Birmingham against West Indies that exhibited all the worst elements of the format, with cold evenings and a sparse crowd, England have lost every day-night test they have played.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images James Anderson and Ollie Robinson are trying to get to grips with the pink Kookaburra, rather than the familiar red Duke.

Thankfully, the Birmingham match was the last time day-night test cricket was trialled in England, but the roll-call of defeats abroad since then merits some revisiting. Look away now.

Since beating West Indies in 2017 at Edgbaston, defeats have come by 120 runs in Adelaide (2017), an innings and 49 runs in Auckland (2018), 10 wickets in Ahmedabad (2021), 275 runs in Adelaide (2021) and 146 runs in Hobart a year ago. In each of them England either made fundamental errors of selection and strategy, or simply played poorly.

In Adelaide they chose a diet of right-arm medium pace, omitting Mark Wood in the second of those games, even though he had looked the most dangerous bowler in Brisbane. In Ahmedabad four seamers were chosen on a wicket where India's spinners took 19 wickets and Joe Root took five for eight in seven overs. In Auckland England threatened their record low total until Craig Overton came to the rescue and the timorous defeat in Hobart signalled the end for the Chris Silverwood and Root era.

In last winter's Ashes Ollie Robinson found himself at the centre of attention in both day-night games. In Adelaide he bowled off spin for a short period, because the selectors had chosen an all-seam attack, having omitted Jack Leach. In Hobart he was criticised for his lack of fitness by Jon Lewis, the bowling coach, and backing away to lose his middle stump to Pat Cummins for the final wicket of the match provided the defining image of the series.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Ollie Robinson of England celebrates taking the final wicket of Mohammad Ali of Pakistan in December.

No wonder, then, that Robinson was lukewarm about the day-night format when asked on Sunday. “It's a bit gimmicky. They're trying to get crowds and change the game a bit, but the way England are playing test cricket at the moment, I don't think that needs to happen. We're entertaining people, so I'm not sure if it's necessary, really,” he said.

As far as day-night test cricket in England is concerned, Robinson certainly has a valid point. The format was never designed for England, with its cold and light evenings and popularity; it better fits somewhere like Barbados, say, with warm nights, early sunsets and where crowds have been declining for tests. Even then it is not clear that spectators enjoy the late finishes – they often drift away during the final session in any case – and part of the joy of test cricket is the chance to discuss the day's play over dinner.

Another challenge for Robinson is the pink Kookaburra ball, which seems to have its vagaries and is not popular with England's seam-bowling fraternity. “We've been trying to get the pink ball moving and it's proved pretty challenging,” he said.

“It's not as consistent as the red ball, Dukes or Kookaburra, which swings for a little and allows you to shine them. This has a layer of lacquer on it and it's really hard to shine it and keep it swinging. It's definitely going to be a different challenge, but we've got the attack here and our batters are whacking it, which is great.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Neil Wagner and the Black Caps demolished England under lights at Eden Park in 2018.

“Every time I play with it, it's been different. Some have swung, some have seamed, and some are harder and some are softer.

“The warm-up game the other day, I got hit with a 65-over old ball and it hurt more than a brand-new ball. It's just like a rock. So they're just all different; you don't know how they're going to react in the game. I've played three [day-night matches] now. Every game has been different. It's just tough work.”

That England have a poor record in day-night matches is undeniable. Whether that record is because of the format or simply because, during the period in question, England were not a very good test team is the key consideration. Australia and India, where five of those defeats came, are the toughest assignments in cricket, and England lost virtually every other test in those series, as well, during the day with a red ball.

So the forthcoming day-night match simply presents as the next challenge for the Ben Stokes and McCullum juggernaut. They have overcome every hurdle put in their way so far, from India's silky-smooth batsmen, to South Africa's high-class pace attack, to the stifling pitches of Pakistan.

Set against those challenges, a pink ball and the floodlights of Mount Maunganui seem relatively tame. Gimmicky or not, the format demands some thought, particularly around the witching hour when dusk arrives and the ball seems to move more. Sunset comes around 8.15pm, meaning about 90 minutes at the end of the day under dusk or darkness. Both teams will hope to be bowling then, while exploiting batting conditions earlier in the day when run-scoring may be easier.

The format requires some strategic flexibility and adventure – two characteristics this England team under Stokes have demonstrated far more than their immediate predecessors.

