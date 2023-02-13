Black Caps set to lose Kyle Jamieson for England series amid chaotic buildup

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

Cyclone Gabrielle isn’t the only thing causing issues for the Black Caps’ buildup, as they prepare to lose key man Kyle Jamieson for the two-test cricket series against England and possibly longer.

The towering swing bowler – who made an encouraging return in the Hamilton warmup game – is set to be ruled out of the series on Tuesday, Stuff understands, due to a relapse of the back problem which sidelined him from international cricket since June.

Not only that, but Matt Henry remained at home in Christchurch on Monday night as he and wife Holly await the arrival of their first child. With mass flight cancellations it means Henry could be cutting it fine if the pink ball opener at Bay Oval, Tauranga, gets under way at 2pm Thursday, weather permitting.

Coach Gary Stead will provide more details on Tuesday as the weather bears down on Tauranga and the rest of the country, but test preparations continue. His pace bowling stocks are currently reduced to three: Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Blair Tickner.

Reinforcements will no doubt be summoned but whether that includes regular spearhead Trent Boult, who lives barely 1km from Bay Oval, is uncertain.

Boult’s MI Emirates were knocked out of the UAE T20 league on Sunday (NZT), but Stead has consistently suggested Boult would not be considered for this series as he prioritises T20 leagues over test cricket in the twilight of his career.

Still, it would be difficult for home fans to fathom if a fully fit Boult, who destroyed England in the pink ball test in Auckland in 2018, was nearby but not asked the question under the circumstances.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Kyle Jamieson during his stint for the New Zealand XI in Hamilton.

Stead said of Jamieson, who didn’t train under the Bay Oval marquee on Monday: “He’s being assessed by medical staff and we should have more of an update tomorrow.”

It’s a cruel blow for Jamieson who suffered the injury during the 3-0 test series defeat in England, then after a lengthy rehabilitation got through some domestic matches and bowled well for the New Zealand XI with the pink ball in Hamilton. His bounce, swing and intimidation add a dimension to the Black Caps’ attack and his test record remains outstanding: 72 wickets from 16 matches at 19.45.

Other key men were still yet to arrive on Monday. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell remained in Wellington after he and partner Kate welcomed their second child, while Henry Nicholls was scheduled to fly in from Christchurch on Tuesday, weather permitting.

“It’s disappointing the way the weather is, but there’s a lot of people worse off at the top of the North Island than what we are here,” Stead said.

Tickner and Will Young were scheduled to arrive by road from Napier on Monday night.

England got through a full training session on grass under the marquee but due to high winds and heavy rain training looks unlikely for both sides on Tuesday, leaving a final session for both on Wednesday when fine weather and 26C is forecast.

That’s also when the pitch will be unveiled, in the hope there is no water damage under the covers. Further rain is forecast for late Thursday and early Friday, but Saturday is predicted to be fine.

With the likelihood of a shortened test match and the vagaries of the pink ball, it will mean some interesting decisions for respective captains Ben Stokes and Tim Southee.

Bruce Lim/Photosport England spearhead James Anderson trains at Bay Oval.

England have won nine of their last 10 tests under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, and swing bowler James Anderson said nothing would be ruled out – even forfeiting an innings if it meant setting up a result.

“Ben and Brendon have made it clear since they took over that they want to win games of cricket, and they will risk losing games to try and win. Especially when you see the weather here, I’m sure they’re putting their heads together and thinking of scenarios that might be thrown up through the game. I certainly wouldn’t write anything off with those two,” Anderson said.