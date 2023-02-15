Recap: Black Caps vs England - first test at Bay Oval

First cricket test: Black Caps v England. Where: Bay Oval, Tauranga. When: Thursday, February 16, 2pm start (day one of five). Coverage: Live on Spark Sport and Today FM, live updates on Stuff from 1.30pm

A mammoth 78 days since their last home international, the Black Caps are finally back in action after an interminable wait for home cricket fans.

Tauranga’s Bay Oval escaped the worst of Cyclone Gabrielle and was bathed in sunshine on Wednesday, with the increasing likelihood of a largely uninterrupted five days for this much-awaited two-test series against England, starting with the pink ball under lights.

Under the Kiwi connection Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England swagger into New Zealand in dominant test form with nine wins from their last 10, taking in the 3-0 sweep over the Black Caps last June.

Stuff Black Caps captain Tim Southee.

The hosts, meanwhile, have won just two of their last 10 including home defeats in 2022 to Bangladesh at this very ground, and South Africa in Christchurch. And there’s been disruption in the buildup, too, with Kyle Jamieson ruled out with a back injury and fellow key bowler Matt Henry remaining in Christchurch awaiting the birth of his first child.

That left a pace trio of captain Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and likely debutant Blair Tickner, while Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn were summoned as cover. Trent Boult was not considered despite living just around the corner from the ground, with coach Gary Stead saying contracted players would take precedence.

The stats

In New Zealand, England’s last win was in Napier in 2008 (Southee’s debut) as they clinched that series 2-1. Since then, the sides have met seven times in New Zealand for two wins by the home side, and five draws.

Both those wins were significant. In 2018 the Black Caps beat England by an innings and 49 runs in Auckland in the sides’ only pink ball test after Boult’s six-wicket haul saw the touring side skittled for 58. That remains the only day-night test played in New Zealand.

The last time they met at Bay Oval in November 2019, the hosts cruised to victory by an innings and 65 runs thanks to a BJ Watling double-century and an eight-wicket match haul from Neil Wagner.

Phil Walter/Getty Images BJ Watling and Neil Wagner celebrate a wicket as the Black Caps storm to victory over England at Bay Oval, 2019.

The forecast

Tauranga was bathed in sunshine and a maximum temperature of 26C on Wednesday, with MetService predictions across the five days vastly improved from earlier in the week. No significant rain is predicted across the test match.

Thursday and Friday, days one and two, are forecast as partly cloudy with a few showers and a maximum of 24-25C, while Saturday looks clear with a maximum of 23C.

The odds

The Black Caps usually start favourites against England at home but not this time. Recent form and key absences from the hosts mean the TAB rates England at $2.11 to win, with Southee’s team at $2.50 and the draw at $4.45.

Gareth Copley/Getty Images Jonny Bairstow helped spur England to a 3-0 series victory over New Zealand last year.

The teams

New Zealand (likely): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (captain), Neil Wagner, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson.