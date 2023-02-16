The Podium: Black Cap turned England assistant coach hopes for record breaking entertainment

Listen to The Podium's interview with Jeetan Patel in the player below:

Former Black Cap turned England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel is hoping the test series can bring a few smiles and some joy to those who have been impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The series between England and the Black Caps starts today under lights at Bay Oval in Tauranga, as those in surrounding regions – including Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay – continue to deal with severe flooding and the after effects of the cyclone that hit New Zealand’s North Island earlier this week.

“Hopefully this test match can alleviate some of that pressure and bring some smiles back to people’s faces,” the 42-year-old Wellingtonian told The Podium podcast.

Smiling is not often something talked about at the elite level of the game, but it’s become a core value of the England side since Brendon McCullum took over as coach. The English players smile because they are having fun, and Patel hopes it adds a spark of excitement to the series.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Jeetan Patel said English coach Brendon McCullum (pictured) has injected a sense of fun into the side

“We know … we’re going to get a lot more out of each other if we are in a happier state, and that’s what it’s all about; trying to get these guys to smile, to laugh, and maybe some of the tough moments brush off a little bit easier as well,” he said.

They’ve also stepped away from the “win/lose” mentality. There are two teams, each vying for a win, he said, so it’s about celebrating the small wins along the way.

“We are always looking at ways to win the ‘moment’, and put pressure on the opposition. As long as we keep thinking like that as coaches, the players bleed off that, and they get that excitement themselves,” he said.

“Are we afraid? No. Are we excited? 100%. We know the Black Caps are going to put up a great challenge on the park but as long as we stick to the way we want to play, we’ll walk away with smiles on our faces either way.”

But they know it’s not going to be an easy task against the Black Caps, on home soil, even with a couple of last minute changes to the Black Caps squad with Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry late withdrawals and Blair Tickner confirmed for his test debut.

“[The Black Caps] are very strong-minded and clinical about how they go about things and that speaks a lot about the New Zealand culture in sport especially,” he said.

“And I’m not going to lie, there are some great distractions! Being a tourist in New Zealand is much more fun than someone who lives in New Zealand … you don’t pass it off. So we’ve had lots of fun, and the guys are ready to play.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Patel hopes someone “knocks off” Brendon McCullum’s 300 run record at the Basin Reserve next week.

While the focus is the first test, Patel really hopes someone steps up to break some records at the Basin Reserve next week.

“It would be really nice for someone to knock off Baz’s (Brendon McCullum’s record) 300 at the Basin Reserve. It was epic, but he keeps talking about it, so it would be nice to be knocked off!” he laughed.

