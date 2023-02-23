The Podium: NZ Cricket's help is music to the ears after sour note for Barmy Army

Barmy Army trumpeter Simon Finch had his instrument taken and damaged while at the Bay Oval.

The Barmy Army have experienced a few bum notes on their tour of New Zealand after their trumpet was damaged and a collection of rare shirts stolen, but New Zealand Cricket and the Black Caps have come to the rescue to ensure the music continues for the second test at the Basin Reserve this week.

The trumpet is a core part of the sights and sounds of the Barmy Army, who travel the world following the English cricket team, as it announces the start of a song or chant. However, it captured the eye of some Black Caps fans on Saturday at the first test at the Bay Oval, Barmy Army trumpeter Simon Finch said.

“A rather over-excited local guy just blind-spotted me and grabbed the horn from my hands,” he said.

“The trumpet got a bit bent and twisted which ruined the airflow and made it out of tune!”

Finch, who has been a professional trumpeter for 25 years and has performed with the likes of Beyonce, Blur, Liam Gallagher and Florence and the Machine, said he’s never experienced having his instrument stolen before, but local trumpet players in Tauranga jumped to his aid while it was out of action.

“I’d just like people to understand that [the] trumpet is my tool of trade, not a toy,” he said.

“Stealing my trumpet and damaging it is akin to stealing a taxi driver’s car keys from his hand then driving off with it.”

Thankfully the instrument didn’t receive any major crumples, and he was able to get it to Brad Teal at Vanguard Orchestral on Wednesday morning, who “dropped everything to prioritise its repair”, Finch said.

New Zealand Cricket offered to pay for the repair, which Finch described as a “beautiful gesture”. It’s due to be handed back to the Barmy Army by members of the Black Caps today.

NZ Cricket said the Barmy Army and the trumpeter are “always a great part of any incoming England tour” and wanted to help when it heard of the damage.

“While the songs and support are usually directed in behind the visiting team, our players and everyone at the event thoroughly enjoys the atmosphere they help create,” a spokesperson said.

“When NZC and the team heard Finchy the trumpeter’s instrument had been damaged, we reached out to see how we could help to ensure the second test at the Basin Reserve would have all the songs and sounds we associate with the visiting English fans.”

But the trumpet is not the only thing that’s been nicked from the Barmy Army.

Long time member Graham “Big G” Barber – famed for opening the army’s rendition of The Lion Sleeps Tonight – was in disbelief after returning from a day at the Tauranga test, to discover his accommodation had been burgled.

Among the stolen items were rare shirts he’d collected from his tours dating back to 1998, including one from India in 2008, “which was rare as we were advised not to travel after the Mumbai shootings”.

A cap given to him by former England captain Alistair Cook, and a unique pair of Oakley glasses, along with cash, medication and “even dirty laundry” were taken.

“You collect your shirts and the memories that go with them are priceless,” he said.

“The shirts and cap are effectively worthless and priceless at the same time. I still love New Zealand and will be back for tour number six.”

The army has put a call on social media for the return of the shirts and cap, but has only received messages from “Kiwis who heard and were ashamed” and from fellow Brits. Barber’s got his fingers crossed his priceless collection will be returned soon.

He’s asked for whoever has taken the shirts, or might stumble across them, to deliver them to The Featherston pub in Wellington, the army’s base during their time in the capital. The pub’s general manager and Barmy Army member Geordie Craib also lost possessions in the burglary.

The Basin Reserve test begins on Friday and is sold out for the first three days.