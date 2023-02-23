England's James Anderson ranked No.1 bowler after first test versus Black Caps

England's James Anderson took seven wickets in the first test versus New Zealand at Bay Oval.

Forty-year-old England pace bowler James Anderson has jumped to the top of the world test bowling rankings.

Anderson had match figures of 7-54 in his side’s thumping first-test win over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui last week.

That helped him take over top spot in the ICC rankings from Australia captain Pat Cummins, who had been at the top since February 2019.

Anderson is the oldest bowler to top the test rankings since Australia great Clarrie Grimmett in 1936 and the fifth-oldest in history.

It’s the sixth time he’s been ranked No.1 since first doing so in May 2016.

Team-mate Ollie Robinson holds fourth place after taking 5-88 versus the Black Caps at Bay Oval, while the only New Zealand bowler in the top 10 is Kyle Jamieson, who hasn’t played a test due to injury since June last year. Jamieson was meant to make his return to test cricket in the current two-test series but suffered a recurrence of the stress fracture in his back and now faces months out after surgery.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum is in New Zealand for the first time as England's test coach.

England batters Ollie Pope (up six places to 23rd), Harry Brook (up 12 places to 31st) and Ben Duckett (up 13 places to 38th) have achieved career-best rankings following their first-test win, as have New Zealand’s Tom Blundell and Devon Conway. Blundell’s first-innings knock of 138 has lifted him four places to 11th while Conway’s 77 helped him move up five places to 17th.