By the numbers: Kane Williamson's remarkable Black Caps test cricket career

Williamson passes Ross Taylor's mark early on day four of the second test against England.

After three single figure scores against England, normal transmission resumed for New Zealand’s greatest cricket batsman at the Basin Reserve on Monday.

Kane Williamson passed Ross Taylor’s record to become the Black Caps’ highest test runscorer, then added his 26th test century for a good measure on day four of the second test against England.

The 32-year-old’s batting masterclass helped bail the Black Caps out of a tricky spot and send the test into a fifth day, after the hosts looked down and out.

Stuff Black Caps test runscoring recordholder Kane Williamson.

Here’s the key numbers from Williamson’s remarkable test career, which began with a century on debut, 131 against India at Ahmedabad in November 2010.

7683

Taylor’s test runscoring record had stood since his final test against Bangladesh in January 2022. He took 112 tests and 196 innings to get there; Williamson passed the mark in his 92nd test and 161st innings when he clipped a Jimmy Anderson delivery for four on Monday morning.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell during their big partnership on Monday.

26

When Williamson crashed Stuart Broad to the picket fence just before tea on day four, the Basin Reserve crowd stood and roared for his 26th test century. He’s now seven clear of Taylor’s career haul of 19 test tons, with the late Martin Crowe third on the New Zealand list on 17.

On the world list, Williamson moved clear of David Warner and Inzamam-ul Haq’s tallies, and level with West Indies great Garry Sobers. The only current players ahead of Williamson’s mark are Australia’s Steve Smith (30), England’s Joe Root (29) and India’s Virat Kohli (27)

132

Williamson’s highest score against England which he’s now reached twice – the first being at Lord’s in 2015. This was his fourth century against England, three of those in New Zealand.

His career average against the old foes is now 36.85, the lowest of any of the Black Caps’ test rivals. Next lowest is India (37.86) and Australia (41.11), while Bangladesh (113.83) are his favourite test opponents by numbers.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kane Williamson of New Zealand celebrates his 26th test century.

57.43

Williamson’s average as New Zealand test captain across six years and 65 innings, the highlight of which was the victory over India in the World Test Championship final in 2021. Under Williamson, the Black Caps won 22 of their 40 tests.

69.83

Williamson’s test average since he stepped away as captain and handed over to Tim Southee. He began with 200 not out in the first test against Pakistan in Karachi, and followed with 36 and 41 in the second test of that series; 6 and 0 in the first England test at Bay Oval then 4 in the first innings of the current match.

For his, and New Zealand’s, peace of mind it was a very timely return to form as his career average moved up to 53.33. In the current XI, Daryl Mitchell (55.80) and Devon Conway (51.60) also average over the magical 50 mark.

5

Williamson’s test double-centuries, the most by a New Zealand batter ahead of Brendon McCullum’s four. Others with five doubles are England’s Joe Root and Alastair Cook, South Africa’s Graham Smith and India’s Rahul Dravid.

That quintet sits 13th overall on the world list, which is headed by Don Bradman’s 12 and Kumar Sangakkara’s 11.

8

Having missed out in the first innings when nicked off by Jimmy Anderson on Saturday, Williamson made it count in the second.

This was his eighth century in his second innings of a test match, a list headed by his 242 not out against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in 2015 which led to a New Zealand win.