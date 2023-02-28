Black Caps vs England: 'All to play for', says Kane Williamson as hosts eye one final push

Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell set New Zealand up before a late collapse on day four.

Ben Stokes lay pained on the ground. Stuart Broad trundled down 115kph leg-cutters with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes up to the stumps. Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell batted on and on, relentlessly, as England’s weary bowlers wheeled down 162 overs.

On a warm Monday afternoon, the Black Caps were suddenly in charge of this remarkable second test and looking ready to bat into day five and set the touring side a challenging 350 for victory off 80 or so overs. Game on.

Then it took another twist, as part-timer Harry Brook was thrown the ball out of nowhere and the Black Caps lost a calamitous five for 28 to be all out for 483.

It left England’s Bazballers needing 258 for victory and by stumps they’d knocked off 48 of them for the loss of Zak Crawley’s wicket.

It leaves Tim Southee and his Black Caps clinging to hope, again, instead of perched in the driver’s seat which they’d scrapped so hard and admirably for. Another 210 runs looks elementary for a team who are yet to fail in a run chase in their 10 wins from 11 tests under Stokes.

Still Williamson – who became the Black Caps’ record test runscorer and notched his 26th century in a 158-run stand with Blundell – remained bullish about day five at the Basin Reserve when New Zealand Cricket will throw the gates open.

Just three times in test history has a team won after being asked to follow on – notably India against Australia in Kolkata in 2001, and England against Australia at Headingley in 1981.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand's Tim Southee, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley but they need many more on day five.

“It’d be pretty special for sure. It’s exciting going into day five as a bowling attack and as a team, we want to make sure we’re on, come tomorrow,” Williamson said.

“There’s still some assistance there and assistance for the slower bowlers as well, so it’s all to play for.”

The question now is – who will be the Black Caps’ hero? Southee looked the most likely, swinging the ball and spearing a ripper through Crawley’s defence, but he’s yet to take more than three wickets in the fourth innings of a test match across his 92-test career.

Matt Henry didn’t look as threatening as day one when he bowled outstandingly and Michael Bracewell – looking to emulate England spinner Jack Leach’s five-wicket bag – wheeled down two loose, nervy overs before stumps. At the Basin, Bracewell has eight first-class wickets at 63.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kane Williamson of New Zealand celebrates his century with his teammate Tom Blundell.

One of those three looks the most likely but it will need an early strike or two with the new ball, still just 11 overs old, and hope the pitch starts playing tricks with variable bounce even if it looks to be improving.

Said Williamson: “It’s been a really interesting pitch, a good pitch that’s offered for everybody and clearly some runs out there too.

“Going into day five it is starting to lose a little bit of that zip but there still is some of that sideways movement and it is bringing the spinners into the game as well. Hopefully we can ask a number of questions going into day five. It’s always exciting when all three results are on the table.”

As for England, Leach was more than happy after bowling 61.3 overs and taking 5-157.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport England's Harry Brook after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

“Very confident. We know how we want to go about these kind of chases and it’s a case of us sticking to that process and trusting that that will work. We’re very excited about it.”

Again, a Stokes roll of the dice turned things around with Williamson on 132 and in control. Brook angled one down leg, the batting master followed it and was caught off the thinnest inside edge.

“Frustrating, obviously… there were so many contributions and partnerships to get to that stage. Clearly it would have been nice to get a few more, but we have the ball in hand now and an opportunity tomorrow.”

Bracewell’s dismissal was the most galling. He ambled back for a run, Stokes’ rocket arm fired the ball in and Foakes flicked the bails off with Bracewell inexplicably in mid air.

TV umpire Aleem Dar had a few looks and gave it out, Southee’s big hitting didn’t pay off this time and Blundell – who batted so well for four hours for 90 – was left swinging wildly with only Neil Wagner as company.

A rarely-held position of dominance was gone in a horrid hour.