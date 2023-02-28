The moment the Black Caps snatch dramatic victory against England

Neil Wagner and Tom Blundell combined to see off Jimmy Anderson, and England’s hopes of a test-series sweep.

The Black Caps stunned England to claim the first test win by a one-run margin since the West Indies beat Australia in Adelaide in 1993.

Neil Wagner was the final day hero at the Basin Reserve, claiming four wickets including the final one of a distraught James Anderson.

With just two runs needed to win, Anderson leg glanced Wagner through to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell who pouched the catch low to his right.

It sparked jubilant scenes for the hosts in Wellington, and secured a 1-1 series draw against the in-form England test team.