Football, bubbly and a limousine ride: How the Black Caps celebrated their win over England

Barely an hour after the finish of one of the great cricket test matches, England’s players were back on the Basin Reserve booting a football around.

The victorious Black Caps soon joined them, beers in hand, as both teams formed a giant circle for a hybrid game of ‘keepy uppy’ in the late afternoon sun, with support staff sitting on chairs on the outfield nearby.

Captivated fans had long since departed after roaring home their team to an epic one-run win, leaving both sides who clearly enjoy each other’s company to play a much less captivating contest to an empty stadium.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kane Williamson, Neil Wagner and children celebrate in the New Zealand dressing room.

Then both teams adjourned to the home dressing room which was crammed full as England brought in their portable speaker and turned up the music.

Neil Wagner shared a drink and some banter with fellow ageless fast bowler Jimmy Anderson who he’d dismissed to win the match; Kane Williamson chatted with his former Yorkshire team-mate Joe Root and England skipper Ben Stokes.

READ MORE:

* Take Five: Talking points from the Black Caps' astounding test win v England

* 'One of the greatest tests ever played': UK media's surprise reaction to Black Caps win over England

* Black Caps vs England: Captain hails courage of his wounded bowlers in test win for the ages

* Black Caps beat England in second test to level series at Basin Reserve



“It was great. Both teams hung out together and both really appreciated the match and series for the cricket that was played. We always have some really tough battles with each other, then afterwards we enjoy each other’s company,” Williamson said.

“Obviously there’s a bit of a Kiwi contingent in the opposition so there’s a bit of a connection there. Cricket was tough, but afterwards it was enjoyable.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand's Kane Williamson, right, shares a laugh with England's Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root.

Yes, Brendon McCullum was there too, joining in the football then catching up with some New Zealand players he used to captain. Former Black Caps Jeetan Patel and Anton Devcich – now part of the England staff under McCullum – chatted with their fellow Kiwis.

Still in their cricket whites, a small contingent of Black Caps then excused themselves from the combined after-party.

The limousine was booked by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, as requested by his captain Tim Southee, and they piled in with the rest of the bowlers who helped skittle England for 256.

As is tradition which stretches back to 1998 when New Zealand beat India at the Basin, the limousine took them on two laps of the ground - the country’s largest roundabout – then up Mt Victoria to the lookout.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Neil Wagner, second right, with the other bowlers and wicketkeeper BJ Watling in their post-test celebration after beating West Indies in Wellington in 2013. Note Kane Williamson, inside car (file photo).

Glasses of bubbly were clinked and they toasted their success, before rejoining the party as night fell.

Said Wagner after playing in his sixth Wellington test win: “Obviously a very nice tradition that goes with the Basin. It's a nice fitting way to celebrate it with the bowlers and with Tom, I guess the hard yards you put in, it's a pretty special memory that will stick with everyone for a long time.”

Overall it was New Zealand’s 22nd test win at the Basin Reserve: exactly 20% of their 110 total victories.

England return home after the 1-1 series draw, and New Zealand disperse before reassembling in Christchurch next week for Thursday’s first test against Sri Lanka.

And the football?

“Yeah, it was quite funny because I guess they are a little bit better footballers than we are. We gave them a good nudge with that too, it was good fun,” Wagner said.

“That's the sort of stuff, you don't always remember the four, the five or the three or whatever wickets you take out in the middle, but you remember those pretty special moments.”