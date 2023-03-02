Brendon McCullum backs Ben Stokes' dodgy knee to be ready for Ashes

England coach Brendon McCullum has brushed aside concerns around Ben Stokes’ injured knee, believing his skipper will be ready to write his own Ashes “script” off the back of another stint in the Indian Premier League.

The pace of the modern cricket schedule means one of the most remarkable matches in the history of test cricket - an absorbing one-run defeat by New Zealand in Wellington - is already going into England’s rearview mirror with attention focussing on the forthcoming visit of the Australians.

The Ashes begin at Edgbaston in less than four months, with England’s new aggressive approach under McCullum looking to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015. But Stokes' troublesome left knee is already a cause for concern.

Supplied Neil Wagner and Tom Blundell combined to see off Jimmy Anderson, and England’s hopes of a test-series sweep.

He contributed just nine overs across two tests in the squared series, and was in obvious pain at times while batting during the dramatic day-five run chase at Basin Reserve.

Stokes' importance to his team can’t be stressed enough - he has overseen 10 wins from 12 games and is very much McCullum’s man in charge on the field, a player who likes to lead by example.

Stokes has made it clear he will honour his juicy $3.1m deal with IPL side Chennai Super Kings later this month, meaning he will spend up to eight weeks with the franchise in he hustle and bustle of the world’s biggest T20 league.

McCullum was due to play golf with his fellow Kiwi and current CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on Wednesday, with Stokes' well-being on the agenda.

"I've got a tee-time with Flem, so I'll be talking to him and making sure he looks after the skipper," said McCullum.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Former New Zealand cricketers Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming play a round of golf together whenever they can.

"They’ve got a good team and an outstanding leader in Flem. He sees the big picture in everything, so I’ve no concerns that Ben will be totally looked after.

“I also believe that the Ashes is the script that the skipper is waiting to write, so he'll be sweet. I don't have any concerns.

"I don't think he's jeopardising it. I know that Chennai set-up, I played for that franchise, and it is excellent in looking after the players. They've got a very good medical team.

“The skipper has a strong mind, and he knows how to get right for the big moments. His life is that, right?

"When he comes back into the fold and leads us into the Ashes campaign he'll have the bit between his teeth and I think we'll be all right."

McCullum said was still bubbling over the tests in New Zealand, saying he thought the loss to the Black Caps was "epic".

"I think there'll be tens of millions of people around the world that sat back and enjoyed that test match.

"Now we have the opportunity to really start to plot and plan and turn our attention to what's going to be a pretty amazing time in the guys' lives - an Ashes series at home against a good Australian side, and we'll go into it with a lot of confidence."

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Caps stars Kane Williamson and Neil Wagner celebrate in the New Zealand dressing room as they hold their babies.

But there is one player under the microscope. Opener Zak Crawley made just 58 runs in four innings on tour and now averages just 27.60 from 33 tests.

But McCullum’s faith in the 25-year-old isn’t wavering.

"You have to have a memory like a sieve if you are going to play as an aggressive opener in test cricket, but that is his role. You have to suck up the low scores," he said.

"His attacking game is much stronger than his defensive game, so he needs to start from a position from attack rather than looking to defend. If he does that, who knows what he can achieve?

"From my conversations with Ricky Ponting, the Australians respect him for the instinct and power he has at the top of the order and how destructive he can be. He is still a big player for us moving forward."