Euphoria of Black Caps test victory papers over some alarming cracks

Mark Geenty is a sports writer for Stuff

OPINION: What a win. A few days on, the eye-rubbing, head-shaking wonderment remains as to how New Zealand beat England to secure one of their best cricket test victories.

At the time it pays not to overthink it, and just enjoy the ride. Test cricket will do that, and on a Tuesday afternoon it turned a few frowns upside down across the country.

But every rollercoaster has a sharp dip and it’s clear this one-run epic won’t suddenly cure all the Black Caps’ cricketing ills.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Neil Wagner and the Black Caps celebrate their win over Enlgland.

Instead it will delay some tough conversations and paper over some cracks which first appeared 14 months ago when they lost to Bangladesh, and showed again during the Saturday horrors (they crumbled to 108-7) which convinced England captain Ben Stokes to enforce the follow-on.

The son of a Kiwis league international gave his country of birth an unintended gift, and his bowlers a hospital pass as they toiled for 206 overs and Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell defied them to exhaustion.

Instead of sending his openers back out and setting New Zealand an unreachable 500-plus target, Stokes left the door ajar, content in the knowledge the hosts’ flaky batting would fail again. After all, England had beaten them four tests in a row since June.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and his New Zealand counterpart Tim Southee after the second test.

The euphoria of New Zealand’s win matched that after Hobart in 2011 when Ross Taylor and his team returned national sporting heroes. A test win in Australia was unheard of since the 1980s. Within a year, coach John Wright was gone and Taylor told he was no longer wanted as captain.

The fallout and PR disaster of the captaincy saga wasn’t fully healed until the 2015 World Cup under Brendon McCullum and Mike Hesson. In tests it took even longer for New Zealand to find consistency. The series win over Pakistan in the UAE in 2018 started a run towards the world No 1 ranking and the golden era peaked with the World Test Championship victory against India in 2021.

For the reigning world champions, this was their first test win in a year, since beating South Africa in Christchurch before a humbling loss the following week.

The point is, despite this gutsy, fighting win which stopped a sporting nation, dark times and a serious rebuilding phase loom for the summer game’s flagship national team – and New Zealand Cricket knows it.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Tom Blundell in the New Zealand dressing room.

The victorious XI at the Basin were all aged over 30. They have serious concerns at batting spots four and five with Will Young still not a must-select at test level and Henry Nicholls still struggling alarmingly for runs. Glenn Phillips at 26 is the obvious next in the queue, then it’s a head-scratcher as to who is leaping out from domestic cricket.

Michael Bracewell had a poor test on his home ground and the jury is still out on him as the batting allrounder and solitary spinner. Neil Wagner produced a phenomenal final day performance that only he can, but looked a beaten man in the first innings and at 36 hasn’t looked as consistently sharp.

Swing bowler Jacob Duffy should have played instead of Scott Kuggeleijn at Bay Oval, the latter’s selection in the test squad a baffling decision, as was the selectors’ failure to knock on Trent Boult’s door.

As previously written here, Boult’s selection in times of need should be a no-brainer. He’s earned the right to decline an NZC retainer and pick and choose, as has Williamson, and NZC need the latter playing test cricket as long as humanly possible for the sake of their batting lineup. It would be no surprise if Williamson gives up the white ball captaincy after the World Cup, too, and focuses solely on his batting.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell during their mammoth partnership.

The fact Kuggeleijn was whistled up with a first-class season average of 64 shows how thin the bowling stocks are. Auckland left-armer Ben Lister is highly rated but not yet ready, and Kyle Jamieson is most likely out until the start of next season, undergoing similar surgery to Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry and others where a piece of wire is used to fuse his spine.

Along with Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, Jamieson was a massive part of their run to the WTC and if he can return as good as ever that will ease some of the angst, with South Africa and Australia scheduled to visit for two tests apiece from January. Blundell has at least filled BJ Watling’s role impressively, if not more adeptly than the man himself.

That brings us to the coach and chief selector. Gary Stead’s contract is up after the 50-over World Cup in India starting in October. His CV is excellent but it seems he has taken this team as far as he can. Most likely the coaching structure will be torn up after the World Cup, with Stead’s current all-consuming role across the formats unsustainable and coaches in each format likely to be explored.

There’s another issue – a lack of high quality options in New Zealand as most of the top coaches chase lucrative offshore opportunities. Peter Fulton, formerly batting coach under Stead, is a contender but has a young family and would unlikely want the job fulltime. South African Heinrich Malan ran second when Stead got the job, and left the Auckland Aces to coach Ireland and may feel the door is closed on him.

As far as test cricket goes, two against Sri Lanka loom in Christchurch and Wellington, then the Black Caps’ next test isn’t until they tour Bangladesh after the World Cup, where spinners Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel can leap at a rare opportunity. Just four more tests remain for New Zealand in 2023.

Another annoyance is these are all two-test series which never allow teams to gain momentum. Imagine a third test against England. Commercial realities mean if the two competing nations are not England, Australia and India then must be over with as soon as possible.

The future of test cricket is for another day. For now, enjoy the afterglow of this unexpected victory and cross your fingers this Black Caps rebuild is smooth and eventually leads to more frequent celebrations. Finding the next Williamson and Boult would certainly help for starters.