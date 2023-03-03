Inside the Black Caps' limousine ride after their epic cricket test win over England

Black Caps players, from right, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Michael Bracewell (obscured), Tim Southee and Tom Blundell in the post-test limousine ride.

This is how the Black Caps’ bowlers celebrate a test cricket victory at the Basin Reserve.

Still in their cricket whites, captain Tim Southee, wicketkeeper Tom Blundell and the rest of the bowlers piled into a black Hummer outside the Basin after their epic one-run victory on Tuesday, and toasted their success on a ride up to the Mt Victoria lookout.

Matt Morris-Jenkins, who says he drove the Hummer, supplied photos of the ride which shows Neil Wagner and Matt Henry in the foreground raising a glass of bubbly, and a box of beers off to the side.

SPARK SPORT Neil Wagner snares the final wicket to spark jubilant scenes at the Basin Reserve.

Morris-Jenkins said it was a pleasure to drive the cricketers around, adding they were proud of their achievement which would go down in history.

The Black Caps were the fourth team in test history to win after being asked to follow-on.

As is tradition, the ride took them on two laps of the Basin Reserve – the country’s biggest roundabout – before driving up Mt Victoria then up and down Courtenay Place before reuniting with the rest of their team-mates at a bar.

Matt Morris-Jenkins/Supplied The Hummer that transported the Black Caps up Mt Victoria waits outside the Basin Reserve.

The tradition began in 1998 after New Zealand’s test win over India and has been done after every Basin victory since.

Said Wagner after playing in his sixth Wellington test win: “Obviously a very nice tradition that goes with the Basin. It's a nice fitting way to celebrate it with the bowlers and with Tom, I guess the hard yards you put in, it's a pretty special memory that will stick with everyone for a long time.”

Overall it was New Zealand’s 22nd test win at the Basin Reserve: exactly 20% of their 110 total victories.

It was also their first test win in a year, since they beat South Africa in Christchurch.

The Black Caps reassemble in Christchurch next week to prepare for the first of two tests against Sri Lanka, at Hagley Oval starting on Thursday.