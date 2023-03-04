Iwi wants Basin Reserve’s Wakefield Memorial to go, cricket fans divided

Hear more about The Wakefield Memorial on The Podium podcast below:

A leading Ngāti Toa representative wants the Wakefield Memorial permanently gone from the Basin Reserve, while some cricket fans want it to stay, after calls were made for its removal during the latest test between the Black Caps and England.

Last week The Podium podcast revealed the history behind the memorial to William Wakefield, one of the earliest European settlers, who along with his brother Edward Gibbon Wakefield founded the New Zealand Company in the 1840s and established settlements including Wellington.

While incarcerated for kidnapping a 14-year-old heiress, the brothers drafted plans to colonise New Zealand. The Company was also involved in the Wairau Affray in 1843, spurred by their attempted settlement of Ngāti Toa land and an attempt at arresting chiefs Te Rauparaha and Te Rangihaeata, resulting in the deaths of 22 colonists and four Māori. The colonists’ actions were deemed reckless by Governor Robert FitzRoy.

The majority of the New Zealand Company’s land acquisitions were deemed illegitimate by commissioner Englishman William Spain following the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Dr Taku Parai of Ngāti Toa wants the memorial gone from the Basin Reserve.

“Those who had a hand in early instruments in colonisation, and enacting those for the acquisition of profit and land, need to be removed,” he said.

“A lot of that stuff was hugely unfair. Wakefield was part of it. We are talking about the effects of profiteering and the quick demise of our status of mana whenua.

“Once our people realised the purpose of this regime was to take over our land … and impose what a ‘civil’ society would have looked like, that took us out of that picture.”

He said land was taken from Māori by the Wakefields by “mainly foul” means, and Māori history, to some extent, has been erased.

“It’s an interesting chapter with the history of Ngāti Toa and the Wakefields. It was very tough,” he said.

“It’s the whole idea around what Māori had to experience, including the demise of our language, was to remove our ancestral names, and over generations it becomes the norm, the accepted. [But] Only fair is fair.”

Former White Fern and Cricket Wellington member Penny Kinsella wants it removed. She won’t go near the monument while at the cricket.

“I think it’s a terrible thing to have inside the ground. It commemorates something we should be ashamed of,” she said.

“It represents oppressions and colonial attitudes we need to address. I’d like to see it gone and replaced with a statue of a woman cricketer, or it would be a perfect place to have a little stand to have something to break up the embankment.

“‘Aggression temple’ doesn’t have a place in cricket in the modern day era.”

For fans at the fourth day of the Black Caps v England test on Monday, many didn’t know of the history of the monument before reading about it on Stuff and in the Dominion Post last weekend.

Some wanted it removed, while others wanted it to remain and either be renamed, or to have a more comprehensive plaque outlining Wakefield’s history in its totality.

JB and Susan Bunworth from Havelock North were amongst those propped on seats around the memorial. Susan wants it removed and replaced with something else, but is unsure with what, while JB loves the spot purely for the view.

“It’s a wonderful place at the Basin to watch cricket. You get a terrific amount of elevation, so you see a lot more than you’d see elsewhere,” JB said.

“It’s a focal point. I don’t think very much of Wakefield, but it’s the location. I am in heaven, it’s as simple as that.”

Sally Steer who was sitting on the steps below the memorial said she is confused as to “why the monument is even here”.

“What did William Wakefield have to do with cricket? That’s my first question. The memorial could stay, but we should rename it and give it a tribute to something else, something more significant to Wellington,” she said.

“Or significant to cricket.”

Cricket fan Julia (last name withheld) said she was surprised to find out the history of William Wakefield. She’s been coming to the Basin since she was a teenager.

“Prior to knowing this history, I thought it was quite cool and looked majestic. I’m still digesting the history to be fair. I’ve lived here my entire life and had no idea,” she said.

“I’d rename it. The structure is beautiful and in keeping with the grounds. If something is to be done, I’m more in favour with renaming than something else.”

The Wakefield Memorial is heritage listed. It was originally touted for heritage status in the early 80s, but because of an administration error, it wasn’t listed until 2007. It was first commissioned in the 1850s by a group of prominent Wellington men following the death of William Wakefield and stored for several years. In the 1880s in was moved to the Basin Reserve, but fell into disrepair until it was restored and relocated by the Wellington City Council to its current position in 2007.

During its restoration, cricket historian Don Neely wrote in the Dominion Post the memorial’s “return it to its original site, prominently looking over the ground, will ensure its tenure for the next hundred years”.

It’s also one of the first memorials of its kind, and has “architectural value” - it's a rare example of greek columns in monuments - Heritage New Zealand’s Kerryn Pollock said.

A heritage listing doesn’t offer protection, and for it to be demolished or removed a process has to be undertaken by local councils, she said.

But the Wakefield Memorial could use a “refresh” to capture Wakefield’s entire past, rather than just mentioning colonialism.

“Interpretation is really important. Heritage listings represent a moment in time ... [but] social attitudes towards something might change. Changing social narratives are part of something’s story,” she said.

“We can absolutely tell a nuanced and complicated story in our heritage listings.”