Black Caps vs Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson a late arrival for first test after grandmother's death

Kane Williamson bats for New Zealand against England in Wellington.

Key Black Caps batsman Kane Williamson will be a last minute arrival for Thursday’s first cricket test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch, as he mourns the death of his grandmother.

Joan Williamson-Orr, a former mayor of Taupo, died on Thursday, aged 92. She had 20 grandchildren including Williamson and Dane Cleaver who made his Black Caps debut against Ireland in a T20 international last year.

Captain Tim Southee, speaking two days out from the two-test series opener at Hagley Oval, said Williamson had remained at home in Tauranga.

“On behalf of the team, I think everyone is feeling for Kane at the moment and he is in the best place he can be. And that is with, in and around, his family. It is a sad time for the Williamson family,” Southee said.

“We are looking forward to Kane joining up. He has been able to train with the ND guys in Tauranga, so I am sure he will be hitting plenty of balls and making sure he is ready to go come Thursday.”

Williamson was a standout performer for New Zealand in their stunning one-run victory over England last week, scoring 132 in their second innings and becoming his country’s record test runscorer.

Joan Williamson-Orr was first the mayor of the Taupō Borough Council from 1986 to 1988 and then served as Taupō District mayor from 1988 to 2001.

Caitlin Madden/Stuff Joan Williamson-Orr and a photo of her grandson Kane.

She made headlines in January when she called radio talkback to defend her grandson against criticism on the station during the Black Caps’ series against Pakistan.

“I happen to be Kane Williamson's grandmother ... he’s one of 20 of my grandchildren,” she told Newstalk ZB’s Tim Roxborogh.

“The person who called in I think was doing a little bit of stirring.

“They're just not material to jump around and yahoo ... people express themselves differently.”

Williamson-Orr said her grandson has a very dry sense of humour.

“He's a very lovely young man and he's been dedicated. A very humble man ... he won't care at criticism, I don't think he even listens to it.”

