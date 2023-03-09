Recap: Black Caps vs Sri Lanka - first test in Christchurch, day one

First test: Black Caps v Sri Lanka. Where: Hagley Oval, Christchurch. When: 11am Thursday, March 9 (day one of five). Coverage: Live on Spark Sport and Today FM, live updates on Stuff from 10.30am

Barely a week on from the euphoria of the Basin Reserve, the Black Caps now face the challenge of backing it up.

The one-run epic victory over England was a breakthrough for the hosts: Tim Southee’s first win as skipper and the Black Caps’ first test win for a year, since they beat South Africa at Hagley Oval.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand's Tim Southee, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley.

That victory was followed by a highly disappointing defeat in the second test at the same venue for their second successive 1-1 result of last summer. The first was an even bigger shock: defeat at home to Bangladesh.

That air of invincibility at home has certainly gone from the World Test Champions, still they open a two-test series against Sri Lanka as dominant favourites – even if Dimuth Karunaratne’s side are in form and have a mathematical chance of making this year’s WTC final against Australia.

For that to happen, Sri Lanka need a 2-0 series win, and for Australia to topple India in the fourth test which also starts on Thursday. So it’s highly unlikely, but not impossible.

The stats

Last time the sides met in a test, New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2019 in a crucial win for their WTC final chances to level that series 1-1.

In New Zealand the sides have met in 19 tests with Sri Lanka winning just twice: in 1995 and 2006. The Black Caps have won five of the last six, and 11 in total at home against Sri Lanka.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Neil Wagner and the Black Caps celebrate the final England wicket at the Basin Reserve.

Last time at Hagley Oval, in the Boxing Day test of 2018, New Zealand won by a mammoth 423 runs with Trent Boult snaring nine wickets but Tim Southee awarded player of the match for his five wickets and 68 runs with the bat.

The forecast

Day one on Thursday is predicted to be partly cloudy with potential showers either side of lunchtime, and a maximum of 25C. Friday is similar, mainly fine with isolated showers and a maximum of 22C, and Saturday looks fine and clear.

The pitch will almost certainly encourage the toss-winning captain to bowl first.

The odds

It’s all one-way traffic according the bookmakers. The Black Caps were $1.18 to win the test on Wednesday afternoon, with Sri Lanka a generous $8.30 and the draw at $7.60.

With only minimal weather interference likely, and a bowler-friendly pitch for day one at least, a draw seems unlikely.

The teams

New Zealand will likely recall seamer Blair Tickner, with either Will Young or Michael Bracewell dropping out depending on the pitch conditions.

Black Caps (from): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (captain), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Sri Lanka (from): Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Niroshan Dickewella, Dinesh Chandimal, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Prabath Jayasuriya, Oshada Fernando.