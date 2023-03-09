Chants, linked arms and a chariot: political theatre takes over the cricket in India

Chants accompany the throng filing into the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as the gates open on day one of Australia’s final Test against India.

Usually, they would be for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or India itself. This time, however, the chant is entirely in keeping with the occasion: “Modi, Modi, Modi,” the spectators shout.

It’s in that spirit of celebration for a demagogue that 45 minutes of carefully choreographed pre-match festivities for Modi and his guest, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, commence at 8.45am local time.

As the copious banners around the stadium make clear, the political leaders are a much bigger deal this day than the tiny cricketers assembled for their entertainment and positioning.

Ajit Solanki/AP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the fourth cricket test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India.

For Albanese, a visit predicated on economic, trade and defence talks has become a moment in time where he has become Modi’s offsider for the Indian Prime Minister’s first-ever visit to the stadium to watch (a few minutes of) cricket.

For the first time in living memory, the teams have been shunted to the nets for their warm-ups, in order to clear the stage for Modi and Albanese.

Master of ceremonies Ravi Shastri’s booming voice scarcely needs much amplification, but he is loud and clear in welcoming Modi, Albanese and the BCCI’s powerful secretary Jay Shah to the stage in front of the sight screen.

There’s the exchange of gifts and greetings, then a performance by Falguni Shah, 2022 Grammy Award winner, singing “Unity of Symphony” with the accompaniment of a dancing group.

Captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith walk onto the stage, accepting team caps from Modi and Albanese. The unlikely quartet link hands in a celebratory image of cricket, and financial, friendship.

Next comes the centrepiece: a lap of honour for Modi and Albanese in a bat mobile or chariot, adorned with a pair of cricket bats, like the swords behind the Game of Thrones seat of power. They greet a crowd of around 50,000 spectators, delaying the toss by about seven minutes as they do so. It is reminiscent of the infamous Batmobile in which Angry Anderson belted out Bound for Glory at the 1991 AFL grand final.

Ajit Solanki/AP Australian captain Steven Smith, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian captain Rohit Sharma before the match.

To his relief on a typically hot Ahmedabad day, Steve Smith wins the toss. When the teams are finally allowed back onto the ground, it is for each XI to shake hands with their respective prime minister, as Queen Elizabeth II so often did at Lord’s Tests.

Albanese, getting into the absurd spirit of things, then deigns to link arms with the Australian team for the playing of the national anthem. So far in his tenure, Albanese has avoided some of the cringer moments of sport and politics crossover that came to be associated with his predecessor Scott Morrison. But this is a real blurring of lines.

Eventually, as the stage gets dismantled, the batmobile filed away and the press gallery journalists and consular staff make their way to the next whistle stop, the Test match starts more or less on time.

Travis Head takes the opening over from Mohammed Shami, with Usman Khawaja at the non-striker’s end. Befitting a spectacle so far off the usual scale of things, or the respectful distance between sport and politics, the first ball is a wide.