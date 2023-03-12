Celebrating South African spinner Keshav Maharaj ruptures Achilles in bizarre injury

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj dropped to the turf in agony after he sustained a complete rupture of the Achillles tendon in Johannesburg.

South Africa spin bowler Keshav Maharaj requires surgery and is facing a long absence from cricket after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left heel while celebrating a wicket in the second test against West Indies in Johannesburg on Sunday (NZT).

Maharaj sustained a “complete rupture" of the tendon, Cricket South Africa said, and will meet with a surgeon on Tuesday.

The unusual injury saw Maharaj carried off the Wanderers field on a stretcher minutes after he got his second wicket in South Africa's series-clinching 284-run win.

He later reappeared on crutches and with his left foot in a moon boot.

READ MORE:

* Bangladesh slump to 53 all out as Keshav Maharaj spins South Africa to victory

* Relieved Proteas captain Dean Elgar avoids looking like 'an absolute idiot'

* T20 World Cup: Defending champions West Indies face early exit after South Africa loss



Maharaj had appealed for lbw against Kyle Mayers, it was given not out, and the South Africans asked for a TV review.

The review was successful and Maharaj threw his arms out and took one step as he set off on a celebratory run, then suddenly slumped to the floor and clutched his left leg.

Themba Hadebe/AP South Africa's bowler Keshav Maharaj is driven away on a stretcher.

He lay on his stomach grimacing in pain as his teammates, who were all standing next to him in a huddle waiting for the review decision, tried to help before medics arrived.

Maharaj had figures of 2-4 off 2.5 overs and South Africa's victory saw it sweep the two-test series 2-0.