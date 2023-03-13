Adam Milne grabs rare first-class wicket in Plunket Shield debut for Wellington

Adam Milne grabbed his first Plunket Shield wicket in more than four years on debut for Wellington, while keeper Max Chu took a screamer for Otago.

Black Caps limited-overs speedster Adam Milne had waited a long time for a first-class wicket.

When Milne had Northern Districts opener Henry Cooper caught behind on Monday in Hamilton, it was his first Plunket Shield wicket in more than four years.

The 30-year-old, who was making his Shield debut as a Wellington Firebird, later grabbed the big wicket of New Zealand white-ball team-mate Mitchell Santner, who starred in ND’s thrilling win over CD last week.

Milne has been regularly beset by injuries during his career and has become an ODI and Twenty20 specialist, having played 42 and 35 games for New Zealand in the respective formats without playing a test.

READ MORE:

* Northern's Mitchell Santner ends Central Stags' dramatic push toward unlikely Plunket Shield victory

* Mitchell Santner claims five wickets to achieve rare Plunket Shield double

* Injury rules Black Cap Neil Wagner out of second test against Sri Lanka



The former Central Districts quick bowler last played first-class cricket briefly during the 2018/19 season.

Santner took eight wickets and scored a century in a win over the Central Stags in Mount Maunganui in the previous round, but only made 13 on day one in Hamilton as Milne had the left-hander also caught by wicketkeeper Callum McLachlan.

John Davidson/Photosport Adam Milne took 2-31 on day one of his Plunket Shield debut as a Wellington player. (FILE PHOTO)

On a day’s play limited by rain at Seddon Park, Milne finished with 2-31 from nine overs as ND reached 218-4 in 51.5 overs. Former NZ test opener Jeet Raval was 71 not out and had put on an unbroken partnership of 96 for the fifth wicket with Katene Clark, who hit four sixes and four fours in racing to 60 not out from 66 balls.

Meanwhile in Alexandra, Otago wicketkeeper Max Chu took a superb diving one-handed catch to dismiss Auckland opener Sean Solia as the visitors reached stumps at 264-5.

Black Caps white-ball batting star Glenn Phillips picked up a wicket with his off-spin, having George Worker caught by Chu, before Aces wicketkeeper-batter Ben Horne (97 not out) and Simon Keene (63no) put on an unbeaten stand of 153 for the sixth wicket