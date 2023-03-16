Black Caps vs Sri Lanka: Doug Bracewell ready for first test in seven years

Second test: Black Caps v Sri Lanka. Where: Basin Reserve, Wellington. When: 11am Friday, March 17 (day one of five). Coverage: Live on Spark Sport and Today FM, live updates on Stuff from 10.30am

Doug Bracewell donned his black New Zealand helmet, batted alongside his cousin Michael in the Basin Reserve nets on Thursday and looked as ready as ever to play his first cricket test in nearly seven years.

Remarkably the now 32-year-old allrounder, matchwinner when the Black Caps last beat Australia in a test in Hobart in 2011, hasn’t played test cricket since August 2016, against South Africa at Centurion.

On evidence of training, Bracewell looked at short odds to replace the injured Neil Wagner in the only change to the New Zealand XI for the second test against Sri Lanka starting in Wellington on Friday – weather permitting amid a horror forecast.

Captain Tim Southee played the customary straight bat when asked if they had settled on an XI – Scott Kuggeleijn with vastly inferior first-class form is the other contender – but acknowledged Bracewell had earned his recall. He was about to be called up as cover for the first England test when Kuggeleijn and Jacob Duffy were summoned, but was ruled out with a groin strain.

“There’s been Wags, myself, Trent [Boult] and KJ [Kyle Jamieson] in recent years so it’s been a tough side to crack into but Doug’s always been thereabouts. He’s played a couple of limited overs games in that time and performed well at domestic level,” Southee said.

“The way he bowls, just that consistent area and the ability to bowl at different stages throughout the game and also his ability with the bat… he’s just an all-round solid cricketer, a good fielder. I’m pleased for him to get a well-deserved call-up after such a long time.”

SPARK SPORT Black Caps survive run out appeal off last ball to win nailbiting test match.

Bracewell’s 23 Plunket Shield wickets at an average of 20 this season should seal the deal for his 28th test appearance, and ensure he and Michael Bracewell grace the same test team for the first time.

The only other occasion one of New Zealand Cricket’s best-known surnames featured twice in a test XI was in 1980 when Brendon Bracewell – Doug’s father – and elder brother John played against Australia at Brisbane in the latter’s test debut.

It means a solitary change from the heart-stopping two-wicket win off the final ball in Christchurch, with Henry Nicholls almost certain to retain his spot at No 4 despite his lean trot. Backup batter Will Young was only set to rejoin the squad from Plunket Shield duty on Thursday night.

Bracewell at least comes in relatively fresh to join a pace trio of Southee, Matt Henry and Blair Tickner. Southee’s had the heftiest workload, firing down 125 overs in the three home tests in the past month.

Chris Symes/Photosport Central Stags’ Doug Bracewell has been one of the Plunket Shield’s top bowlers this season.

Then there’s consistency. The hosts have been hot and cold before nailing two of their most memorable test victories back to back, and a year ago hammered South Africa in Christchurch before losing game two at the same venue. Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka were excellent for the most part at Hagley Oval and got within two wickets of their first win in New Zealand since 2006.

Said Southee: “The bowlers have had a big workload over the last few weeks so it’s about getting guys as fresh as we can. I don’t think it’s about getting guys up – any time you play a test match it’s a special occasion so the guys are up for it.

“It’s our last test at home for the summer and our last for a number of months so the guys will be wanting to finish what’s been an exciting summer of test cricket.”

The only dampener on day one is the Wellington forecast and the chance of minimal cricket. MetService predicts showers, turning to rain about the middle of the day, and strong northwesterlies.

Black Caps (likely): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee (captain), Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.

Sri Lanka (likely): Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.