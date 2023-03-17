Live: Black Caps vs Sri Lanka - second test in Wellington, day 1

Second test: Black Caps v Sri Lanka. Where: Basin Reserve, Wellington. When: 11am Friday, March 17 (day one of five). Coverage: Live on Spark Sport and Today FM, live updates on Stuff from 10.30am

Last time at the Basin Reserve, the Black Caps pipped England by one run – just the second time that winning margin had been achieved in test cricket.

Then, in Christchurch, a narrowly missed throw at the stumps by Niroshan Dickwella, and a desperate dive from Kane Williamson at the other end, sealed a two-wicket victory for the hosts.

It was just the second time in test history a team had scrambled a winning run off the final ball.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Kane Williamson dives and Sri Lanka think they’ve got him in a thrilling finish to the first test.

So, what happens now?

The chances of three test match cliffhangers in a row seem unlikely, but nothing would surprise after the Black Caps’ last two, which broke a one-year period without a test victory. Here’s the lowdown on New Zealand’s final home test of the season:

Team news

Neil Wagner is out with a torn hamstring and bulging disc in his back, which he defied to sprint that winning bye with Williamson. It means either Doug Bracewell or Scott Kuggeleijn will replace him and the former is the obvious choice, recovered from injury and with 23 Plunket Shield wickets at 20 this season.

Now 32, Bracewell has just 27 tests to his name, the most recent against South Africa in August 2016.

Henry Nicholls will likely get another opportunity with the bat despite his lean trot. Will Young being sent back to Plunket Shield this week was a sign he would only play if injury hits.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Allrounder Doug Bracewell looks set to play his first test since 2016 (file photo).

The stats

The Basin Reserve firmed its status as the Black Caps’ favourite ground, with the England victory their 22nd at the country’s largest traffic island of their 72 test wins in New Zealand.

The Hagley Oval victory was their ninth at the Christchurch ground, which overtook the city’s former test venue Lancaster Park (8) on the overall list which has Hamilton’s Seddon Park (13) and Auckland’s Eden Park (11) at second and third.

Sri Lanka so nearly pinched their first win in New Zealand since 2006, after a vital second innings century from Angelo Mathews and key contributions from their impressive pace attack led by Asitha Fernado who snared seven wickets.

The Black Caps have won six of the last seven between the sides in New Zealand, with the other test drawn.

The forecast

Fair to say it’s a mixed forecast for the capital over the next five days. Friday is hardly encouraging for people who may have taken the day off work, with gale force northwesterlies predicted for the morning and heavy rain warning in place for the region until 6pm.

Saturday is forecast to bring morning showers, clearing later in the day with a maximum temperature of 19C, and Sunday is predicted by MetService to be the best day of the test, with clear skies, light winds and a maximum of 20C.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Asitha Fernando snared seven wickets for Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval.

The odds

The Black Caps again showed themselves to be vulnerable at home, even if they got the job done by the barest of margins. Still the TAB rate them hot favourites to win the series 2-0, at $1.68 to win, with Sri Lanka at a surprisingly generous $9.30 which will no doubt change if the visitors win the toss.

The draw is at $2.49, always a strong chance at the Basin where Mathews and Kusal Mendis batted for nearly eight hours together to save the test in 2018.

No captain has batted first on winning the toss at a Basin test since Daniel Vettori against Pakistan in 2011 and that looks unlikely to change where both skippers will want to unleash their quicks on day one before it flattens out to a dream batting surface.

Black Caps (likely): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee (captain), Matt Henry, Blair Tickner.

Sri Lanka (likely): Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kasun Rajitha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.