NZ stars Devine, Conway, Phillips, Bracewell drafted in the Hundred

New Zealand's Devon Conway will play in the Hundred in England in August for the Southern Brave.

Three Black Caps were taken in the Hundred draft overnight, while White Ferns captain Sophie Devine will again play for the Birmingham Phoenix.

Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell all picked up $120,000 deals for the 2023 domestic Twenty20 competition in England and Wales, but Trent Boult was passed over in the draft.

Allrounder Devine was kept by the Phoenix in the first draft in UK women's sport history in what’s understood to be a $61,400 deal and the 33-year-old – currently playing in the inaugural women’s IPL – was thrilled to return.

“Very excited," she told ESPN Cricinfo. "What's happened in the last 12-18 months, I wasn't expecting it in my career, but proud to be a part of it."

Fellow White Ferns Amelia Kerr (London Spirit) and Suzie Bates (Oval Invincibles) will also be playing in the competition.

Top-order bat and white-ball wicketkeeper Conway was taken by the Southern Brave, where he will join fellow Black Caps T20 opener Finn Allen and England pace bowler Jofra Archer.

Phillips was selected by the Welsh Fire, who have boosted their squad following a disappointing showing last year and will include England batters Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope and Pakistan quicks Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Bracewell will join England test captain Ben Stokes and star young batter Harry Brook at the Northern Superchargers.

The Black Caps trio were attractive draft propositions as they have a clear international window during August and then face England in an ODI series immediately after the Hundred.

Adam Milne, at the Birmingham Phoenix, and Colin Munro, at the Trent Rockets, are other New Zealand players involved in the competition.