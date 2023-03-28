Black Caps vs Sri Lanka second ODI in serious doubt as rain hits Christchurch

Rain during the second ODI cricket match at Hagley Oval.

Tuesday’s second one-day cricket international between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka is in serious doubt in rain-hit Christchurch.

The covers remained on the pitch at Hagley Oval and the scheduled coin toss (1.30pm) and first ball (2pm) for the day-night match were certain to be delayed.

The temperature in Christchurch at 12.30pm was 7C, according to MetService.

The forecast was not encouraging, either, with rain predicted to turn to showers in the afternoon and strong southwesterlies.

New Zealand had a comfortable victory by 198 runs in the ODI series opener in Auckland on Saturday. Game three is scheduled for Hamilton, starting at 2pm on Friday.