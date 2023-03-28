Persistent rain washes out second ODI between Black Caps against Sri Lanka

Ground staff try to clear the covers at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

Rain has had the final say again in Christchurch for the second straight ODI.

Wet weather in the Garden City on Tuesday caused the second ODI between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The match was officially called off at 4.30pm with persistent rain falling in the city for most of the day.

The sides will head to Hamilton for the final ODI on Friday (2pm start) with New Zealand holding a 1-0 lead in the best of three series.

New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka in Saturday’s opening ODI at Eden Park, winning by 198 runs after skittling the tourists for 76 in 19.5 overs.

Rain also ruined the Black Caps’ last ODI visit to Christchurch in late November when they were well-placed for victory in the third and final match against India.

The Black Caps were 104-1 in the 18th over that day, chasing 220, well ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) target of 54.

They weren’t able to get back on the park, which forced a no result, with the minimum 20 overs per side not met.

It could have been a bleak summer for the Black Caps in Christchurch. Rain also affected the start of the fifth day of the first test against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

With the match delicately poised heading into the final day, wet weather looked set to thwart any result.

The showers cleared mid-afternoon though with the teams able to get on the field and the match going down to the last ball of the test - just the second time that has happened in history.

New Zealand won a thriller by two wickets with Kane Williamson, who hit 121 not out, and Neil Wagner, battling a hamstring tear and bulging disc in his back, scampering through for a bye off the last delivery.