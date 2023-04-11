Google pulls YouTube ads for overseas betting company 22Bet featuring Brendon McCullum

The ad had circumvented New Zealand laws prohibiting ads from overseas bookmakers by being on an international site.

Google has reportedly pulled a controversial gambling ad campaign that featured former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum.

The advertisement by overseas bookmaker 22Bet had raised the ire of both the TAB and the Problem Gambling Foundation.

YouTube’s parent company Google pulled the ads as they violated their policies, 1News reported.

The TAB said the advertisements used “dubious tactics to recruit punters”.

The advertisements appeared so often for New Zealand users of YouTube – through multiple advertiser accounts - they attracted complaints. This included angry posts on the Facebook page of McCullum, who is now England’s head coach.

But less than a week after Stuff’s story on the ads for the Cyprus-based website, Google told 1News the ads had been removed from YouTube.

"Google has strict policies that govern the kind of ads we allow on our platform. In this instance, we’ve found the ads that violate our policies and we have removed them," a Google spokesperson told 1News.

It said it allowed gambling ads only if they complied with its policies and the advertiser was a state-licensed entity in New Zealand.

Stuff has approached Google for comment.

The Problem Gambling Foundation complained about the advertisements to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which regulates gambling.

Foundation spokesperson Andree Froude said the Gambling Act banned overseas companies from advertising gambling services to New Zealanders.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked about ads promoting sports betting on Tuesday.

“Ultimately, those are a matter for the regulatory agencies to look into,’’ he said.

“We've got some clear laws around what they can and can't do. And so, you know, ultimately the regulatory agencies will need to follow up on that.

Asked if consumers needed more protection, Hipkins wouldn't rule out more work in that area.

“We know that the world has changed and the whole issue of online gambling has changed significantly and that is something we will need to make sure our regulatory settings are moving to keep up with that.’’

A DIA spokesperson told Stuff last week the 22Bet ads were misleading as “they are not a registered New Zealand sports bookmaker, nor are they licensed or regulated in New Zealand by the DIA.”

“We are currently looking at avenues we can pursue, including contacting 22Bet advising them to change their misleading marketing and advertising which insinuates in any way that they are a New Zealand-based gambling operator,” the DIA spokesperson said.

The 22Bet advertising campaign is serving as a rallying cry for New Zealand to follow Australia and ban companies that are not based and regulated in the country from offering gambling services to its citizens.

TAB chief commercial officer Cameron Rodger​ said 22Bet’s advertising was a prime example of an overseas operator looking to exploit one of the last relatively available markets in an affluent country.

“We understand the Government is considering options around restricting overseas operators, and we are hopeful that this work will be progressed quickly,” he said.

Among the complaints posted online was Michael Nolan: “Never had such an annoying ad. I’m getting bombarded by them in every corner of the internet.”