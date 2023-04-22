Devon Conway blasts Chennai Super Kings to IPL win with third successive half-century

Devon Conway passed 50 for the third successive IPL match and guided the Chennai Super Kings to victory with his unbeaten 77.

Ravindra Jadeja undermined Sunrisers Hyderabad with 3-22 and Black Cap Devon Conway finished them off with an unbeaten 77 in the Chennai Super Kings' win in the Indian Premier League on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

Hyderabad could post only a sub-par 134-7 and Chennai eased to 138-3 to win by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.

Chennai climbed to third on the table, with Hyderabad ninth.

R. Parthibhan/AP Devon Conway scored another 50 in the IPL.

Put in to bat, Hyderabad lost Harry Brook for 18 off 13 balls. He was the only top-order batsman to fall to pace before spin took over. Abhishek Sharma took advantage of the powerplay overs to score 34 off 26 balls, including three fours and a six. Jadeja dismissed him in the 10th over to begin Hyderabad’s slide.

READ MORE:

* Australian selectors keep the faith in David Warner for World Test final, won't guarantee Ashes spot

* Tom Latham provides steady hand in guiding second-string Black Caps v Pakistan

* Black Caps Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell named among Wisden's 5 Cricketers of the Year

* Trent Boult takes crazy caught and bowled in IPL for Rajasthan Royals

* Brilliant Babar Azam hundred sees Pakistan again blow Black Caps away



Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came to the fore with sharp glove work behind the wickets. He caught Aiden Markram and stumped Mayank Agarwal before running out Washington Sundar later despite an injured knee.

Off=spinner Maheesh Theekshana combined well with Jadeja, as they reduced Hyderabad to 116-6. The visitors lost four wickets for 45 runs across 49 deliveries and lost the plot. Only Sharma and Rahul Tripathi scored more than 20 runs.

R. Parthibhan/AP Devon Conway was unbeaten on 77 in Chennai’s run chase.

In reply, Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad made sure Chennai didn't have any issues against the low target. Their opening stand was worth 87 runs off 66 balls.

Gaikwad scored 35 off 30 when he was run out at the non-striker’s end through a deflection.

Conway led with 77 not out off 57 balls, striking 12 boundaries and a six. He reached 50 off 33 balls for his third consecutive half-century after 83 against Bangalore and 50 against Rajasthan.