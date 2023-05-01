Devon Conway's Chennai denied in IPL thriller despite his heroics with bat

Devon Conway smashes 92 not out for the Chennai Super Kings in a losing effort.

Black Caps opener Devon Conway has been described as “the best overseas buy of all-time” in the Indian Premier League.

Former Australian allrounder and IPL coach Tom Moody said the left-hander, who made 92 not out from 52 balls for his Chennai Super Kings team in their latest IPL game, was even better than ex-Australian star Michael Hussey and former South African skipper Faf du Plessis.

“It’s remarkable really – his form and consistency has been a blessing for Chennai Super Kings,” said Moody on Cricinfo.

“Conway has to be the best overseas buy of all-time. CSK must be grinning from ear-to-ear, thinking we've got a world-class player here who just delivers day-in, day-out, and can play in their conditions.”

Conway finished on the losing side overnight (NZ time) when Sikandar Raza pulled off a last-ball heist to win the T20 encounter for the Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Needing three runs off the final ball, the Zimbabwe batter pulled to the vacant square leg area and ran three with Shahrukh Khan to reach 201-6 as Punjab won the “Battle of the Kings.”

R. Parthibhan/AP Devon Conway has been in superb form in the IPL.

Conway was purchased for around $200,000 by coach Stephen Fleming’s Chennai at last year’s IPL auction, and retained by the franchise for this year’s tournament.

Moody said Conway – the third-highest runscorer in the IPL this season with 414 runs at an average of 59.14 and a strike rate of 144.25 – was even better value than former CSK stars Hussey and du Plessis.

“And at a cheaper price. He's very much filling those big shoes ... Conway is in the same conversation,” Moody said.

“His consistency of what he does, the strike-rate that he operates, his ability to play on slow, turning wickets, flat wickets, fast wickets ... doesn't matter what you throw at him, he's got the game to adapt and still score runs regularly.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals (428 runs, strike rate 160) and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s du Plessis (422 runs, strike rate 167) are the two batters ahead of Conway after Sunday’s matches.

Choosing to bat first, Chennai had scored 200-4 thanks to Conway’s whirlwind unbeaten 92. Punjab’s chase was propelled by 42 from opener Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone’s 40 off 24 balls.

Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) gave Chennai another good start, adding 86 off 58 balls. It was a slower start compared to their earlier partnerships but provided a platform for the other batters.

Gaikwad was out stumped at the halfway mark and big hitting Shivam Dube was then sent in at No 3. He hit two sixes off 17 balls to score 28 and put on 44 off 26 balls with Conway.

The New Zealand opener reached 50 off 30, including nine fours and a six. Conway then accelerated with another seven fours off the next 22 balls, adding 42 in the second half of his knock.

It was his fifth half-century in nine matches.

R. Parthibhan/AP Devon Conway hit an unbeaten 92 in Chennai’s defeat.

Chennai didn’t get the desired momentum from their middle order. Moeen Ali fell for 10 and Ravindra Jadeja was out for 12, leaving much to do for crowd favourite MS Dhoni. The Chennai skipper smashed two sixes off the last over, scoring 13 not out off four balls, as Conway was stranded eight runs short of his hundred.

In reply, Prabhsimran gave Punjab a rollicking start as he smacked two sixes and four fours off the 24 balls he faced. Shikhar Dhawan contributed 28 as the duo put on 50 off 26 balls for the opening stand.

Tushar Deshpande took 3-49 in four overs. Dhawan was his first dismissal before Atharva Taide fell to Ravindra Jadeja for 13.

Jadeja had Prabhsiman stumped to help reduce Punjab to 94-3 in 10.2 overs. Just when the chase looked like fading away, Livingstone regained his scoring touch with four sixes.

He put on 57 off 33 balls with fellow Englishman Sam Curran, who scored 29 off 20.

Despite Livingstone falling to Deshpande, Punjab continued on its path with a 10-ball 21 from Jitesh Sharma. He was Deshpande’s third wicket, while Matheesha Pathirana bowled Curran.

Raza’s innings then kept Punjab's knockout qualification hopes alive.

- with AP