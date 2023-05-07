Devon Conway shines again as Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians in IPL

Black Caps batter Devon Conway continued his fine form in this year’s IPL by scoring 44 runs for Chennai Super Kings in their six-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

Conway struck 44 off 42 balls – including four boundaries – at a strike rate of 104.76 as Chennai chased down Mumbai’s 139-8 in the 18 over to end a three-game losing streak and move up to to second on the standings.

Conway has now plundered 458 runs in 11 matches at an average of 57.25, second only to South African veteran Faf du Plessis on the run-scoring charts.

He has chalked up five half-centuries and hit 54 fours and 13 sixes in an outstanding campaign with the bat.

Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma earned a dubious batting record as the India great was out for a 16th duck, the most in IPL history, and contributed to his side’s below-par total.

R. Parthibhan/AP Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway hits out against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Sharma dropped to No 3 in the order to help his confidence, but he failed to reach double digits for a fourth straight match. He chipped to backward point for a three-ball duck and Mumbai slid to 14-3 in 2.5 overs.

Openers Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green also fell cheaply.

Nehal Wadhera rescued Mumbai with his maiden IPL half-century off 46 balls. Wadhera scored 64 off 51 balls, hitting eight fours and a six. He shared key partnerships of 55 with Suryakumar Yadav and 54 with Tristan Stubbs.

But the Chennai bowlers finished on top, etching out three more wickets in the space of seven deliveries. Matheesha Pathirana took 3-15 at the death and Deepak Chahar 2-18.

Conway (44) led Chennai's with support from Ruturaj Gaikwad (30), and Ajinkya Rahane (21). Shivam Dube completed the win with three sixes in an unbeaten 26 off 18 balls.

In the second game, Phil Salt lashed 87 runs off 45 balls for Delhi Capitals to stun Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets.

Surjeet Yadav/AP Phil Salt blasted 87 runs off just 45 balls as the Delhi Capitals hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bangalore rode Virat Kohli's 50th IPL half-century to 181-4, but Salt drove Delhi with eight boundaries and six sixes to 187-3 in 17 overs.

Delhi moved off the bottom of the standings to second to last and mathematically are not out of contention for the playoffs. Bangalore and Mumbai squandered chances to break into the top four.

Kohli's 55 off 46 for Bangalore at home helped him cross 7000 runs in the tournament.

Kohli and du Plessis (45) put on 82 for the opening wicket but Bangalore lost their way, notably when Glenn Maxwell was out for a duck to Australian compatriot Mitchell Marsh.

Mahipal Lomror's maiden IPL half-century raised Bangalore’s hopes. He took command of the innings after Kohli and scored 54 not out off 29 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

But Delhi capitalised on the dew and Salt batted imperiously. Salt reached 50 off 28 balls, and notched his highest IPL score in a romp.

Rilee Roussow added an unbeaten 35 and Marsh 26, and Delhi eased to their fourth win in five matches.