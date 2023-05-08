Former Black Caps manager Lindsay Crocker dies

Former Black Caps team manager and New Zealand Cricket head of cricket operations Lindsay Crocker – described as a “true cricket man” - died early on Sunday following a short illness. He was 64.

Crocker, who was born in Taumarunui, played 54 matches for Northern Districts, scoring 2663 runs as an opening batter in the 1980s before moving into sport leadership. He spent seven years as chief executive of Auckland Cricket before taking up the role of Black Caps team manager in 2003, a position he held until 2009.

Crocker – known as Crocks - was the manager of the Black Caps when Jesse Ryder infamously put his hand through a glass window of a Christchurch bar in 2009. Crocker described the incident as “terribly disappointing”.

Crocker briefly stepped away from cricket, spending a year as the general manager of Clearwater Golf club before returning to New Zealand Cricket. In 2016, he stepped down as head of operations saying at the time he had done his dash, and had left the organisation in a better place.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White had a long association with Crocker. First, the duo played cricket together in Northern Districts, then worked alongside each other in the later years. He described Crocker as a “true cricket man”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Lindsay Crocker, spent time as the general manager of Clearwater Golf Club between stints at New Zealand Cricket

“He was a very good batsman. He was quiet of the field, quietly spoken, but he got on and did the job. But he had a very good cricket brain and a great feel for cricket both on and off the field,” he said.

Off the field, White said Crocker was “fantastic”, first as the Black Caps manager, then in operations.

“He was a no nonsense kind of person and liked to get things done. He had cricket at heart and did a terrific job for New Zealand Cricket,” he said.

“He had quite an impact in the Black Caps environment. He was a very professional manager and well-organised. From a cricket operations point of view he had great attention to detail, great feel for the game ... he had a deep, broad understand of the game.”

White also said Crocker was a “bit of a character” with a dry sense of humour.

John Selkirk/Stuff Former CEO of NZ Cricket, Martin Snedden (right) and Lindsay Crocker in 2003.

“He’s very well respected in the cricket community.”

The Black Caps were “deeply saddened” by Crocker’s passing and wore black arm bands in the fifth and final ODI against Pakistan overnight as a mark of respect.

Former Black Cap turned commentator Grant Elliott also wore a black arm band, saying in a tweet it is a sad day for New Zealand cricket. He described Crocker as an “outstanding manager, player and person.”

NZC board member and former chief executive Martin Snedden, had a decades long relationship with Crocker, first as players then as administrators. Snedden said it took a bit of convincing and “quite a process” to get Crocker to leave Auckland Cricket and join NZC, but it was a positive thing for cricket.

Snedden described Crocker as an “incredible innovator” who played a “signifiant role” in shaping both high performance and community cricket.

Crocker played a critical role in the governance restructure at Auckland Cricket in the 90s and was the architect of “the club is the hub” programme – that still exists in some form today - that enabled clubs to play an active role in the development of junior cricket.

Crocker was one of the “drivers” of the trialling of drop in pitches – some of the first in the world - Snedden said. Drop in pitches were in response to the professionalisation of Super Rugby and the overlapping seasons at major venues. At first, the validity of the drop in pitches were questioned, but now it's a regular part of the sport.

Crocker was also a driving force behind the creation of indoor training facilities that has revolutionised winter and spring training. It started with a marquee and heaters at Lincoln University to try to figure out how to grow grass in the middle of winter.

“Eventually it started to work then we got ideas of how to expand it. That innovation has developed into now we have four of these in New Zealand. In two years we’ll have seven. And they are world leading,” Snedden said.

“He was such a lovely guy. It took a bit to get to know him but once you did, he had such a great sense of humour, and he was such a different personality to [coach] John Bracewell. They got on like a house on fire.”

Snedden said being manager of the Black Caps is a “hell of a job” because it involved a lot of travel away from family and the support systems in place today weren’t around back then. Thankfully Crocker’s wife of 22 years Robyn Redford was able to travel on some of the tours, the first to India. She said his life was full of adventure, and even when he stepped out of cricket, he travelled extensively.

He also had a competitive spirit and had recently taken up bowls. In his downtime he enjoyed fishing in the Hauraki Gulf and connecting with his cricket community and friends.

She wanted to thank the staff at North Shore hospital for their dedication to his care since his diagnosis in mid-April. His family, including his children Ryan and Sydney, and stepsons Scott and Thomas, were constantly by his side in his final weeks. Crocker also had four grandchildren, and another due in November.

A celebration of Crocker’s life will be held at Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany from 1.30pm on Sunday 14 May.