NZ Cricket chief executive David White to step down from job in August

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White has been in charge since February 2012.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White will step down from the job in August.

The organisation announced the planned end of White’s 11-year tenure on Wednesday morning (NZ time).

In a media release, White said it was the right time to pass the leadership baton on to a fresh set of hands.

“I feel the time is right for myself, my family, and NZC”, White said.

“NZC is in a secure financial position with a solid balance sheet and long-term commercial agreements in place. The Black Caps are strong; women’s cricket is healthy, our high performance programme is producing excellence, and the community game is stable.

“It feels like the right time to step aside.”

NZ Cricket NZ Cricket boss David White, far right, at the announcement of Tim Southee replacing Kane Williamson as the Black Caps' test captain. (Video first published December 2022).

The 61-year-old, who played two tests and three ODIs for New Zealand, was appointed to the CEO position in February 2012.

He is just the fourth chief executive – after Chris Doig, Martin Snedden and Justin Vaughan – to lead NZ Cricket since the adoption of the Hood Report recommendations in 1995.