Black Caps successes shone a bright light on NZ Cricket's CEO David White

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White is stepping down from the job in August.

ANALYSIS: From the brink of bankruptcy to world test champions in nine years.

Should David White wish to give his own toot of the trumpet when he walks out of the doors of New Zealand Cricket for the final time as its chief executive in August, that would be the merry tune he could play as his own tribute.

The 61-year-old has spent 11 years at the helm, during which the national men’s side has experienced their most successful period in a 93-year history.

While New Zealand sports fans care deeply about a host of issues, what ultimately matters most for the majority is how their national sides fare on the field.

READ MORE:

* NZ Cricket chief executive David White to step down from job in August

* Trent Boult says he made the right move in not being contracted to NZ Cricket

* Former Black Caps manager Lindsay Crocker dies



White has had fierce critics over the controversial broadcast deal with Spark Sport and the inclusion of Scott Kuggeleijn in the national side after he was found not guilty of rape.

In this country’s major winter code, NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson remains in the harsh glare of criticism surrounding the Silver Lake investment deal and the appointment of head coach Ian Foster. Yet a World Cup triumph later this year would push those troubles deep into the background.

White will be able to depart with a number of ticks in both the on-field successes and the off-field progress boxes.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Kane Williamson and his New Zealand team-mates celebrate the ICC World Test Championship win over India in Southampton in June 2021.

Firstly, he had to rescue the organisation from dire financial woes.

“When he started, we were bankrupt, basically,” NZC board chair Martin Snedden said.

“We were technically insolvent, and we avoided having to go any further than that by virtue of a broadcasting arrangement we were able to put in place to keep our heads above water.

“Now we have financial stability within NZ Cricket that we haven't had before.”

While White was in charge, the Black Caps were runners-up to Australia in the 2015 ODI World Cup, desperately unlucky to be beaten in the final by hosts England at the tournament four years later, defeated India to become the inaugural victors of the World Test Championship in 2021 and were again runners-up to their trans-Tasman rivals soon after at the T20 World Cup.

The national women’s side has struggled badly however during his reign, failing to make the last four at the ODI and T20 World Cups in their last three attempts.

Some will consider White to be the benefactor of fortunate timing; taking over in an era where the national men’s side had a number of developing world-class players – Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee at the forefront.

But he has also overseen an obvious improvement in NZC’s High Performance programme.

“That's underpinned a whole bunch of stuff that's ultimately led to us being as competitive as we have been, with the Black Caps in particular,” Snedden said.

White oversaw the appointment of coaches Mike Hesson and Gary Stead, but early in his reign came under fire over the messy move in replacing Taylor as captain with Brendon McCullum. Taylor was upset with NZC’s handling of the affair, later describing himself as “collateral damage”.

Kuggeleijn made his Black Caps debut in an ODI not long after his second trial – the first resulted in a hung jury. His appearance provoked anger among a number of fans, with White saying NZC “respected the court process and were not in the business of relitigating past events".

That, he said, "would be manifestly unfair on all parties involved. The court is the most appropriate forum for judging matters as serious as this".

That didn’t placate those protesting Kuggeleijn’s inclusion.

Photosport Scott Kuggeleijn’s selection for the Black Caps angered a number of fans.

Auckland University professor Nicola Gavey, who wrote a book on rape culture and is a cricket fan, slated New Zealand Cricket's inaction.

"In the wake of MeToo, [NZ Cricket's] position seems strikingly tone-deaf to wide global concerns about sexism, sexual harassment and sexual violence. We see the interconnections. We know that the criminal justice process is a blunt instrument," she wrote, and indignant fans continue to protest when he makes the national side - the most recent being the test series versus England in February.

Snedden said allowing Kuggeleijn to be available for selection was a NZC board decision as well as White’s – as was the move in 2019 to ditch Sky Sport as their television broadcast partner for home games in favour of Spark Sport’s livestreaming service.

Critics of the deal were annoyed that if they wished to watch the national teams play home and away they would need to pay subscriptions to Spark and Sky, while Spark’s inability to provide accessible coverage throughout all of New Zealand also irked.

“We knew some of the risks,” Snedden said of the switch.

“At that time, the profile of the cricket-watcher on Sky was ageing. We had no free-to-air coverage and a diminishing ability to tap into a younger generation. We had to find other ways of making cricket accessible.”

Snedden said signing with Spark included a significant mandatory free-to-air aspect for men's and women's cricket - with its next deal with TVNZ, as Spark Sport exits the landscape, being completely free-to-air.

“I’m not dismissing for a second the angst that going to Spark caused, but I think it was the right direction,” Snedden said.

Snedden, a previous NZC chief executive, said White’s ability to steer NZ Cricket smoothly through the Covid pandemic wasn’t just due to the financial acumen he’d shown prior.

“There was an enormous amount of pastoral care he had to do with people, to hold their hands and get them through. He had to have exactly the right emotional intelligence to hit the right spot with individuals.”

What White may have also done well and wisely is get out before tougher times befall the game here.

The Black Caps again made the sudden-death stage of the latest World Cup - the T20 event in Australia late last year - but they are an ageing side. The first-choice XI usually features a vast majority of players 30 or older and there is a dearth of obvious world-class potential among the young talent.

While White helped issue in far greater pay for this country’s women’s cricketers internationally and domestically, the White Ferns are in trouble of further losing ground on Australia, India and England.

Whoever succeeds White will have to deal with a changing player landscape, highlighted for NZ Cricket by Trent Boult becoming a free agent last year.

Aijaz Rahi/AP Trent Boult celebrates a wicket for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

News this week emerged that the England Cricket Board is expected to overhaul its central contracts system and introduce multi-year deals while significantly increasing match fees to try and ensure the loyalty of its leading players

That comes as owners of several IPL franchises seek to secure players to year-long contracts which would also see them play in other T20 leagues around the world.

At the same time, ESPN Cricinfo revealed India is set to get 38.5% of the US$600 million (NZ$940m) annual earnings in the ICC’s proposed model for 2024-27 cycle.

That would set NZ’s annual earnings at NZ$44.5m – a 4.73% share, and only less than $2 million more what Bangladesh would receive.

Those matters will leave White’s replacement with a tough job endeavouring to emulate the gains of the outgoing boss.