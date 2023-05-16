International Cricket Council to scrap soft-signal rule for contentious catches

Umpire Richard Illingworth shows the soft signal as out for the wicket of Virat Kohli of India alongside Michael Gough during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton n 2021.

Contentious catches will no longer require on-field umpires to make a ‘soft signal’ when referring the decision to the TV umpire.

According to the revised ICC (International Cricket Council) playing conditions that will come into effect from June 1, 2023, the two umpires on the field will instead consult with the TV umpire before a final decision on the catch is made.

The change was recommended by the ICC's Men's Cricket Committee, endorsed by the Women's Cricket Committee, and ratified by the ICC's Chief Executives Committee, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The ‘soft signal’ was scrapped by the Indian Premier League in 2021 but has continued to be used in international cricket.

That meant the TV umpire had to find conclusive evidence of a catch being either cleanly taken or not to overturn the soft signal made on-field without the benefit of TV replays.

"The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays," said Sourav Ganguly, the head of the Men's Cricket Committee.

The new system wil be used for England's test against Ireland on June 1 and continue for the World Test Championship final between India and Australia a week later.

In the revised playing conditions, the ICC has also made it mandatory for players in "high-risk" positions to wear helmets. This includes batters facing fast bowlers, wicketkeepers standing up to the stumps, and fielders standing close to batters in front of the wicket.