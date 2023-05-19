Michael Bracewell takes two wickets in three balls for Bangalore in crucial IPL win

Michael Bracewell shines with the ball as Virat Kohli's ton guides Bangalore to vital IPL win.

Black Caps bowler Michael Bracewell took two wickets in three balls as Virat Kohli smashed a sublime century to help guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a vital eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Thursday (Friday NZT).

Heinrich Klassen’s superb 104 off 51 balls went in vain as Kohli (100) and skipper Faf du Plessis (71) cracked a brilliant 172-run opening stand that motored Bangalore to 187-2 with four balls to spare.

Klassen’s maiden century in T20s single-handedly anchored Hyderabad to 186-5 with Harry Brook adding the second-best score of 27 not out off 19 balls.

The South African’s stellar knock came after Bracewell picked up two wickets in the fifth over to reduce Hyderabad to 28-2, removing Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi for 11 and 15 respectively.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP Bangalore's Michael Bracewell takes the plaudits after removing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma.

Sharma tried to cut a short and wide ball from Bracewell but it looped off his bat and straight to Mahipal Lomror at cover point. Tripathi then ballooned another slower delivery from the Kiwi straight to Harshal Patel, who took a smart low catch.

Bracewell finished the game with impressive figures of 2-13 from his two overs and also struck the winning runs in the final over as he made the most of a rare start.

Klassen did the bulk of the scoring for Hyderabad, especially against spinner Karn Sharma (0-45) and Shahbaz Ahmed (1-38).

Mahesh Kumar A./AP Virat Kohli raises his bat after making his century alongside fellow Bangalore opener Faf du Plessis.

The win shot Bangalore to fourth in the points table with 14 points and raised their hopes of going through the playoffs with their last league game against already qualified Gujarat Titans still in hand.

It was the first game in the history of the IPL where centuries were scored from either side with Kohli’s sixth hundred in the world’s lucrative domestic cricket league overshadowing Klassen’s dominant performance.

“Quite special (hundred) considering the magnitude of the game,” Kohli said. “I don’t give myself enough credit sometimes for playing impact knocks, I take pride to play the situation.”

Du Plessis was the aggressor of the two in the powerplay as Hyderabad's pace and spin couldn’t get through the defences of the two Bangalore batters, who are now among the top four in IPL this season.

Hyderabad came close to dismissing du Plessis on 41 when Mayank Dagar took a brilliant diving catch only to see Bangalore going for a successful television review against Nitish Kumar Reddy’s second bouncer of the over, over shoulder height.

Kohli, whose hundred included his trademark cover driven boundaries, settled the game in Bangalore’s favour when he smacked Hyderabad’s best bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-48) for four boundaries in the 16th over.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohl put on a match-winning 172-run opening stand for Bangalore.

He whipped Kumar for a six over mid-wicket in the fast bowler’s next over to raise his century off 62 balls as he raised his hands in jubilation with a big smile on his face.

Kohli fell off the next ball after hitting 12 fours and fours sixes when he holed out in the deep to Black Cap Glenn Phillips with Bangalore just 15 runs away from victory.

Du Plessis became the first batter this season to break the 700-run barrier with his eighth half century that featured seven fours and two sixes, but followed Kohli into the dugout while going for a big shot against T Natarajan.

Earlier, Klassen picked up the lengths of the spinners quickly in his dominant century, hitting eight fours and six sixes.

Mahesh Kumar A./AP Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klassen’s superb 104 off 51 balls proved to be in vain.

Klassen fell soon after reaching his hundred when he was deceived by Harshal Patel’s slow yorker and was clean bowled in the penultimate over.

Phillips made five runs from four balls in a late cameo for Sunrisers, before being caught at deep backward square by Wayne Parnell off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj.

Phillips reviewed the decision to see if it was a second bouncer of the over, but the replay showed it was a fair delivery.