Trent Boult takes stunning caught and bowled in first over of IPL match

Trent Boult produced a stunning catch off his own delivery in the first over of the match as Rajasthan Royals kept alive their slim chance of qualifying for the Indian Premier League playoffs with a four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings.

The result saw Punjab become the third team to fall out of playoff contention, while the fifth-place Rajasthan remain in contention but need other results to go their way to qualify for the top four on net run rate.

Rajasthan got off to the perfect start in their final round fixture when opening bowler Boult struck with his second ball to claim his seventh first-over wicket of the season.

In-form Punjab batter Prabhsimran Singh chipped a length ball towards Boult and the New Zealander flew to his right and picked it out of the air.

Punjab overcame the early setback to finish their innings with 187/5 thanks to an unbeaten 49 from 31 balls from Sam Curran at the death.

Rajasthan conceded 46 runs off the final two overs.

Boult finished with figures of 1/35 from his four overs.

Young left-handers Devdutt Padikkal (51) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) shared a 72-run second-wicket stand to anchor Rajasthan’s reply.

Shimron Hetmyer struck three sixes and four boundaries in a breezy knock of 46 off 28 balls before Dhruv Jurel smashed a straight six in the last over to raise Rajasthan hopes of progressing in the tournament.