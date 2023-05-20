'If they are 5-50, are they still swinging?': Mitchell Starc questions England's Bazball tactics

Australian quick Mitchell Starc has cranked up the mind games ahead of the Ashes series in England.

Mitchell Starc has questioned whether England will hold their nerve with the team’s supercharged “Bazball” approach to batting as Australia’s leading bowlers take a wry-smile approach to their looming Ashes threat.

Far from being intimidated by England’s frantic scoring under coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum, the Australians are determined to play their own game regardless of what England throw at them.

“If they are 5-50, are they still coming out and swinging? Dunno,” Starc told the Sydney Morning Herald this week, with an expression suggesting he doubted it.

“They’ve been able to maintain it for some time. Fair credit to them, it’s not just a one-off. It makes for an exciting Ashes contest. We’ll see if that’s the way they’re going to play, how it goes. From the guys I’ve spoken to this week, we’re not really buying too much into it.”

Starc also dismissed the possibility of England’s diligent curators being able to fulfil the public call of captain Ben Stokes for “fast and flat” pitches to aid the home side’s gung-ho approach.

SKY SPORT Reserve seamer Scott Boland tears through England as Australia retain the Ashes.

“Have you ever seen a fast wicket in England? I don’t know if they can [make them fast]. They can certainly make them flat. I think it’s a bit of a smokescreen. There’s always a bit of chat around the Ashes.

“It’s still cricket and there are three stumps at either end. You still need to take 20 wickets to win a test. They might score a bit quicker than we do, but there’s no reason our batting line-up can’t score the amount of runs they do.

“It’s going to be fascinating to be a part of. I think there’s a lot of people interested to see how it pans out. At the very least, it’s going to bring eyeballs to screens, and that’s what cricket wants and needs.”

Australian captain and fellow paceman Pat Cummins made it clear the Australians weren’t going to be bullied by England into changing their game plan.

“They’ve had some successes when it’s worked for them [but] I think we’ve got a pretty good team here, and I think there’s so much that we do well,” Cummins said. “I wouldn’t want to lose sight of how we play and what makes us really strong.

“You’re always wary of the opposition, and you do a bit of recon on them. But I’m very big on making sure that we’re going to play the way we want to play and even though the opposition might change, we’ll play to our strongest suits.”

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Mitchell Starc takes the plaudits after bowling Ben Stokes during the third Ashes test at the MCG.

And while England have a new coach and captain since the previous Ashes series in Australia two summers ago, Cummins pointed out that their opponents were basically the same team that were flogged 4-0.

“These guys we’ve played a lot over in England and back here in Australia in recent years, so I feel like we match up pretty well with them,” said Cummins.

Record-breaking spinner Nathan Lyon was unconcerned about England’s batsmen trying to take him down on the smaller English grounds.

“I’ve planned for that and I’m excited by that challenge. I want to challenge myself against the best players, and this brand of cricket they’re playing is certainly bringing the crowds back. It’s exciting,” Lyon said.

“I’ve been hit for six, it must be getting close to 300 [times] now for me. I’m not worried by it at all, I’m not scared by it. It provides a chance [of wickets] in my eyes.”

Lyon, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood all went at 2.75 runs an over or less during the 2-2 series draw four years ago, compared to the 4.76 runs per over England have scored under McCullum and Stokes.

England have hit more than seven sixes per test on average while under Cummins, Australia have hit half that many (3.4 per test).

Reserve seamer Scott Boland, who claimed extraordinary second-innings figures of 6-7 at the MCG 17 months ago, has similar sentiments to Starc.

“They’ve said they’re going to be brave and take the game on. We’ll see how it goes,” Boland said. “If they’re 4-30 and Cummins is steaming in and ripping their poles out, it will be interesting to see how they play.”