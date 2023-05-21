Devon Conway smashes another half century for Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Devon Conway scored his sixth half century of the IPL season, against the Delhi Capitals.

Black Caps star Devon Conway’s brilliant IPL season has continued, with yet another half century in the Chennai Super Kings’ huge 77-run win over David Warner’s Delhi Capitals.

After winning the toss and batting first, the visitors piled on a massive 223-3 in their 20 overs on Saturday night (NZ time), with opener Conway leading the charge with 87 off 52 balls.

The stylish left-hander struck 11 fours and three sixes in what was his sixth 50 of the tournament, in his 13th innings. The 31-year-old is the third-highest run scorer this season, with 585, at an average of 53.18 and a strike rate of 138.62.

Conway shared in 141-run opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was adjudged to have edged him for man-of-the-match honours, with his 79 off 50 (three fours, seven sixes) and two catches.

Even edging a ball into the grille of his helmet when trying to scoop fast bowler Anrich Nortje in the 17th over didn’t put Conway off his stride, as he promptly next ball dispatched the South African quick for six with a brilliant pick-up shot.

But with a maiden IPL hundred beckoning, Conway fell second ball of the penultimate over when slicing Nortje to long on.

His efforts proved plenty enough, though, with hosts Delhi managing just 146-9 in reply, thanks to a one-man Warner show.

The veteran Australian, and Capitals captain, blasted 86 off 58 (seven fours, five sixes) in what was also his sixth half century of the season, but only two of his team-mates managed double figures for the team who will finish either second-to-last or bottom of the table.

CSK’s win, meanwhile, secured them second spot, and a spot in the 1 v 2 qualifier against the Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Wednesday (NZT).