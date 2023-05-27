White Ferns and their New Zealand Cricket contracts: Who stays and who goes?

Lea Tahuhu didn’t get a New Zealand Cricket contract last season but still had a good season for the White Ferns.

ANALYSIS: The only thing guaranteed about the naming of the contracted White Ferns for next season is that it won’t be as eye-popping as the previous year’s.

The NZ Cricket review group controversially opted not to give a contract for the 2022/23 season to veteran batter Amy Satterthwaite, along with experienced pace bowler Lea Tahuhu.

Instead, it named six new players in its 17-strong list in a major push towards youth under new coach Ben Sawyer.

Now, after an international season which started promisingly with a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games Twenty20 tournament but ended poorly as New Zealand again missed reaching the playoffs at a World Cup, the sticking point is whether to persevere with the policy – and the players.

Many of the youngsters were picked on promise more than performance, and not all of them lived up to expectations last season.

While spinners Fran Jonas and Eden Carson made fine progress, batter Georgia Plimmer, wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze and pace bowler Molly Penfold made little impression, while offspinner Nensi Patel has yet to make an international appearance.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand’s Fran Jonas appeals successfully for a wicket against England in the bronze medal match at the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston last year.

Meanwhile, Tahuhu was one of just a few standouts for the White Ferns over the past year.

The 32-year-old was probably the side’s best T20 bowler, believes she can still contribute as an ODI performer and would rightly feel aggrieved if she wasn’t among the 17 set to be named next month for the 2023/24 season.

Leigh Kasperek was another to miss out on a White Ferns contract last season, after being surprisingly unwanted for the one-day World Cup tournament New Zealand hosted, but failed to make the last four of.

The offspinner was again a prolific wicket-taker in the domestic competitions last season – the 31-year-old took 16 scalps in the Super Smash T20 at an average of 13.56, with an Economy Rate of 6.38.

In the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield one-day competition, the Wellington Blaze star captured 20 wickets at 12.85 (ER 4.20), yet it would still be a surprise if there was a change of heart and tack that would see her contracted while Carson and Jonas are making strides alongside premium legspinner Melie Kerr.

Kate Anderson was the leading light with the bat domestically last summer.

The former Northern Spirit player led from the front at the top of the order for the Canterbury Magicians

John Davidson/Photosport Kate Anderson hits out for the Canterbury Magicians against the Wellington Blaze in the Super Smash final at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, in February.

The 27-year-old made 536 runs in the Super Smash at 59.55 with a Strike Rate of 115.02. She also contributed 343 one-day runs at 42.87 (SR 84.06) and with Brooke Halliday and Lauren Down making little impact last season with the bat in the national side, should be rewarded with her first White Ferns contract.

Anderson’s Canterbury team-mate Gabby Sullivan is also likely to come under the contract microscope. The 24-year-old right-arm medium pacer claimed 21 wickets at 12.38 (ER 5.68) in the Super Smash and was equally effective in the one-day format with 21 victims at 15.04 (ER 3.87).

But instead of casting off the likes of 19-year-olds Plimmer and Gaze and 21-year-old Penfold, the contract review group managed by NZC High Performance boss Bryan Stronach may opt to leave off the list the likes of 30-year-old swing bowling allrounder Hayley Jensen, 24-year-old Central Districts seamer Rosemary Mair and 31-year-old wicketkeeper/batter Jess McFadyen.

After batting well at the Commonwealth Games, skipper Sophie Devine had a forgettable season and struggled at the World Cup after breaking her foot prior but should be back in charge and one of the best-paid White Ferns, along with Melie Kerr and Suzie Bates.

Possible White Ferns 2023/24 contracts: Melie Kerr, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson, Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Georgia Plimmer, Molly Penfold, Izzy Gaze, Kate Anderson, Gabby Sullivan.

Missing out from last year: Hayley Jensen, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Nensi Patel.