Devon Conway stars as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in IPL playoff

Black Caps star Devon Conway’s hot form with the bat helped propel the Chennai Super Knights to a 15-run victory over the defending champions Gujarat Titans in their IPL playoff game in Chennai on Wednesday morning (NZT).

The victory means Chennai have qualified for their 10th IPL final, to be played in Ahmedabad on Monday (NZT).

Having lost the toss, the Super Kings were sent into bat on a dry wicket at MA Chidambaram Stadium and posted 172-7, with Conway contributing 40 runs off 34 balls.

The Kiwi left-hander stuck four boundaries as he shared an 87-run opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The latter was dismissed in the 11th over, having struck 60 runs off 44 balls.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Devon Conway scored 40 runs off 34 balls during the win over defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL playoff game in Chennai.

On a pitch growing increasingly difficult to bat on, Gujarat were all out for 157 with only Shubman Gill - 42 from 38 - making a score of note.

Gaikwad had a lucky reprieve in the second over when he chipped tamely to mid-wicket off Darshan Nalkande, but replays showed bowler Darshan Nalkande had overstepped and it proved a costly error. Gaikwad hit the next ball for six and proceeded to play the match's defining innings, reaching his half-century from 36 balls.

Once Gaikwad departed, batting looked more difficult but useful cameos throughout the order, including an unbeaten nine from four balls from England all-rounder Moeen Ali, took the Super Kings to a competitive total.

Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings (left) celebrates taking the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha of Gujarat Titans with teammate Devon Conway.

Gujarat failed to build any real momentum with the turn and bounce of Ravindra Jadeja and Mahesh Theekshana causing the batting side problems.

Gujarat now go into Qualifier Two against the Lucknow Super Giants or five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Whoever wins that game will advance to play Chennai for the trophy.