How to watch: A handy viewing guide for fans of cricket in New Zealand

New Zealand's Tim Southee and his team-mates will contest the World Cup in India later this year, which will be broadcast on Sky Sport.

A new cricket broadcasting landscape starts – again – in New Zealand at the end of the month.

TVNZ will assume free-to-air coverage of home matches for the Black Caps and White Ferns when Spark Sport ceases to exist at the end of June.

But fans wanting to see the national sides in action overseas will still also need a Sky Sport subscription.

Sky Sport will broadcast the major event for the New Zealand men’s team this year – the one-day World Cup in India in October and November – while TVNZ is set to show the Black Caps against England in a series of white-ball matches in England as they build up towards the Cup in September.

However, NZ cricket fans may also miss seeing both of their national sides in action overseas this year, with tours by the Black Caps and White Ferns not yet having broadcast deals.

The Black Caps will play two tests – and possibly three ODIs – in Bangladesh after the World Cup for which no broadcast rights have yet been sold.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Australia will play five Ashes tests against England, starting next week, with the second test onwards being broadcast via TVNZ.

The White Ferns will play three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals in Sri Lanka starting late this month, but at this stage it’s understood there’s no television production in place for the tour.

Don’t expect either to be able to watch the Black Caps play three T20Is in the United Arab Emirates in August on their way to England.

The first of the major world cricket events for 2023 began on Wednesday night (NZ time), with Australia and India meeting in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in England.

That is being broadcast on Sky Sport, but The Ashes test series between England and Australia which begins next week will initially be shown on Spark Sport.

When Spark finishes as a streaming service at the end of the month, TVNZ will cover the rest of the series free-to-air – beginning a couple of days early with the start of the second Ashes test on June 28.

TVNZ is currently unveiling a new ‘sports hub’ which will be available on TVNZ+ – their free online service – from July, which will show live cricket along with replays and highlights packages.

TOM LEE/STUFF Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has led England's test resurgence.

Cricket matches will also be available across TVNZ broadcast channels.

The Ashes series will be broadcast on TVNZ’s Duke channel and TVNZ+ – the latter will also be showing the one-day and T20 matches between the England and Australian women’s team in July and the English domestic men’s T20 playoffs.

As was the case with Spark’s broadcast deal with New Zealand Cricket, TVNZ will cover home internationals – the Black Caps play two major tests series, versus South Africa and Australia early next year – all Super Smash domestic T20 matches for men and women, and domestic one-day finals.

Spark’s monthly subscription fee was $24.99 per month, while Sky Sport Now subscriptions range in length from a one-off week pass ($19.99), monthly ($44.99) and annually ($449.99, up from $399.99).

Sky Sport has rights to most ICC events and will be showing the World Cup qualifiers from Zimbabwe starting later this month, and the under-19 men’s World Cup qualifiers for East Pacific nations – involving New Zealand – in Darwin starting next week.